MP News: State Government Promoting Cow Meat Sale, 0% GST, Cert Prove It, Says Congress State President Jitu Patwari

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress state president Jitu Patwari on Monday alleged that state government is promoting sale of cow meat, claiming that zero percent GST on meat and certificates issued by government to supply “best quality meat” are proof of it.

Talking to mediapersons here, Patwari referred to recent claims by right-wing outfits that at slaughterhouse run by Bhopal Municipal Corporation, a contractor had allegedly slaughtered cows and sold meat.

Patwari said state government has a dual face on issue of cow protection. “They kill cows, they sell cow meat and no tax is collected on its sale, allowing free trade,” he alleged.

He claimed that submission of a letter in Oman, promoting purchase of cow meat from Madhya Pradesh, has exposed true face of government on the issue.

Earlier on Friday, Congress staged a protest against cow slaughter at Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) office. The protesters raised slogans against the state government and alleged that the illegal activity was being carried out with the nexus of municipal corporation employees and Bharatiya Janata Party.

The Congress protesters also demanded that the slaughter house should be demolished and strict action should be taken against the accused.