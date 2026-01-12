 MP News: State Government Promoting Cow Meat Sale, 0% GST, Cert Prove It, Says Congress State President Jitu Patwari
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: State Government Promoting Cow Meat Sale, 0% GST, Cert Prove It, Says Congress State President Jitu Patwari

MP News: State Government Promoting Cow Meat Sale, 0% GST, Cert Prove It, Says Congress State President Jitu Patwari

Congress state president Jitu Patwari alleged that the Madhya Pradesh government is promoting cow meat sale, citing zero GST on meat and official certificates. Referring to claims of cow slaughter at a BMC-run slaughterhouse, he accused the government of double standards on cow protection and claimed a letter sent to Oman exposed its stance.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 07:30 PM IST
article-image
MP News: State Government Promoting Cow Meat Sale, 0% GST, Cert Prove It, Says Congress State President Jitu Patwari |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress state president Jitu Patwari on Monday alleged that state government is promoting sale of cow meat, claiming that zero percent GST on meat and certificates issued by government to supply “best quality meat” are proof of it.

Talking to mediapersons here, Patwari referred to recent claims by right-wing outfits that at slaughterhouse run by Bhopal Municipal Corporation, a contractor had allegedly slaughtered cows and sold meat.

Patwari said state government has a dual face on issue of cow protection. “They kill cows, they sell cow meat and no tax is collected on its sale, allowing free trade,” he alleged.

He claimed that submission of a letter in Oman, promoting purchase of cow meat from Madhya Pradesh, has exposed true face of government on the issue.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Serial Blasts Convict Abu Salem Asked By Supreme Court To Substantiate 25-Year Jail Claim
Mumbai Serial Blasts Convict Abu Salem Asked By Supreme Court To Substantiate 25-Year Jail Claim
Akot Municipal Council Elections 2026: BJP’s Jiten Barethia Elected Co-Opted Member With AIMIM Support Amid Controversy
Akot Municipal Council Elections 2026: BJP’s Jiten Barethia Elected Co-Opted Member With AIMIM Support Amid Controversy
Mumbai Real Estate News: JP Morgan Leases 2.72 Lakh Sq Ft Office Space At Powai’s One Downtown Central For Over ₹9.23 Crore A Month
Mumbai Real Estate News: JP Morgan Leases 2.72 Lakh Sq Ft Office Space At Powai’s One Downtown Central For Over ₹9.23 Crore A Month
Mumbai Fraud: Film Producer Booked For Cheating Actress Of ₹2.5 Lakh Over Bounced Cheque
Mumbai Fraud: Film Producer Booked For Cheating Actress Of ₹2.5 Lakh Over Bounced Cheque
Read Also
MP News: Burglars Break Into Four Shops In Row In Chhatarpur, Steal Cash, Write Warning Note &...
article-image

Earlier on Friday, Congress staged a protest against cow slaughter at Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) office. The protesters raised slogans against the state government and alleged that the illegal activity was being carried out with the nexus of municipal corporation employees and Bharatiya Janata Party.

The Congress protesters also demanded that the slaughter house should be demolished and strict action should be taken against the accused.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: After 70 Years, State To Have Its Own Police Training Policy

MP News: After 70 Years, State To Have Its Own Police Training Policy

MP News: Now, Lok Path 2.0 App To Warn Commuters About Black Spots

MP News: Now, Lok Path 2.0 App To Warn Commuters About Black Spots

MP News: MPBSE Revises Class 10, 12 Exam Schedule; Hindi, Urdu, Marathi Papers Shifted To March

MP News: MPBSE Revises Class 10, 12 Exam Schedule; Hindi, Urdu, Marathi Papers Shifted To March

MP News: ACS Declines To Accept Minutes Of CM Mohan Yadav’s Meet

MP News: ACS Declines To Accept Minutes Of CM Mohan Yadav’s Meet

MP News: State Government Promoting Cow Meat Sale, 0% GST, Cert Prove It, Says Congress State...

MP News: State Government Promoting Cow Meat Sale, 0% GST, Cert Prove It, Says Congress State...