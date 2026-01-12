MP News: Burglars Break Into Four Shops In Row In Chhatarpur, Steal Cash, Write Warning Note & Flee-- CCTV Clip Viral

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Some thieves broke into shops, stole cash and left a warning note in the writing pad in Chhatarpur.

CCTV footage from one of the shops, that has surfaced on social media on Monday shows the burglar breaking the lock of the shop shutter, opening the drawer, taking all the cash and putting it into a packet. The footage also shows the accused writing a note inside the shop before leaving the premises.

According to information, the theft took place, late Sunday night under the Civil Lines police station area, creating panic among traders and residents.

The incident took place on Satai Road, where the accused broke shop locks and escaped with cash and valuable items.

Around Rs 30,000 in cash was stolen from Maa Sharda Book Depot alone. CCTV footage from the area has surfaced and is being examined by the police to identify the culprits.

The note, written on a notebook page using a pen, contained a warning. After the note came to light, the case was seen not only as a theft but also as a possible attempt to disturb peace and spread fear in the area.

Local people said the message appeared to be a planned move to mislead police and create tension in society. After receiving information, police and forensic teams reached the spot and collected evidence.

Police have registered a case under sections related to theft and spreading unrest. The forensic team is checking the handwriting, language style and nearby CCTV footage.

As a precaution, police have increased patrolling and asked shopkeepers to stay alert.

Police officials said strict action will be taken against those trying to disturb peace in the city.