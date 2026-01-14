Indore News: Bhopal Man Arrested With Md Drugs Worth ₹65k; SUV Used To Transport The Drug Also Seized | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man from Bhopal was arrested for allegedly supplying MD drugs in the city, police said on Tuesday. Police seized drugs along with an SUV from his possession.

According to additional DCP (zone-2) Amrendra Singh, the accused has been identified as Abaan Shakil of Bhopal. He was caught with 5.15 grams of MD drugs worth around Rs 65,000 in the international market.

Kanadiya police team was patrolling near Phoenix Mall Road when they noticed an SUV parked on the main road and a person, who appeared shady, standing nearby.

When the police stopped and questioned him, he didn’t give a satisfactory reply. He was holding a transparent plastic packet. On checking the packet, a white powder-like substance was found, which was later confirmed to be MD drugs.

The police immediately took him into custody and registered a case under NDPS Act against him. The drugs and the car used for supply were seized. During initial questioning, it was revealed that the accused used his car to supply drugs in different parts of the city.

Police are now questioning him to find out the source of the drugs and other people involved in the network.