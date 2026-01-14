 Indore News: Bhopal Man Arrested With Md Drugs Worth ₹65k; SUV Used To Transport The Drug Also Seized
Indore police arrested Abaan Shakil from Bhopal on Tuesday for allegedly supplying MD drugs in the city. Officers seized 5.15 grams of MD drugs, valued at Rs 65,000, along with the SUV used for transport. The Kanadiya police team noticed suspicious activity near Phoenix Mall Road. The accused is under interrogation to trace the source and network.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 12:54 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Bhopal Man Arrested With Md Drugs Worth ₹65k; SUV Used To Transport The Drug Also Seized | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man from Bhopal was arrested for allegedly supplying MD drugs in the city, police said on Tuesday. Police seized drugs along with an SUV from his possession.

According to additional DCP (zone-2) Amrendra Singh, the accused has been identified as Abaan Shakil of Bhopal. He was caught with 5.15 grams of MD drugs worth around Rs 65,000 in the international market.

Kanadiya police team was patrolling near Phoenix Mall Road when they noticed an SUV parked on the main road and a person, who appeared shady, standing nearby.

When the police stopped and questioned him, he didn’t give a satisfactory reply. He was holding a transparent plastic packet. On checking the packet, a white powder-like substance was found, which was later confirmed to be MD drugs.

The police immediately took him into custody and registered a case under NDPS Act against him. The drugs and the car used for supply were seized. During initial questioning, it was revealed that the accused used his car to supply drugs in different parts of the city.

Police are now questioning him to find out the source of the drugs and other people involved in the network.

