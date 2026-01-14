 Indore News: 55-Year-Old Woman Crossing Road Crushed To Death By Bus
Indore News: 55-Year-Old Woman Crossing Road Crushed To Death By Bus

A 55-year-old woman, Vidhya Bai Patidar, was crushed to death by a speeding local bus on AB Road near Rau police station on Tuesday afternoon. She died on the spot while crossing the road. Police have seized the bus and detained the driver. The accident occurred at an ongoing construction site, the same area where a head constable died on January 2.

Wednesday, January 14, 2026
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 55-year-old woman was crushed to death by a speeding local bus in the Rau police station area on Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred around 12:30 pm on AB Road, between Rau police station and Tejaji Chowk, while the victim was crossing the road. The impact was so severe that she died on the spot. Police have seized the bus and detained the driver.

Rau police station in-charge Rajpal Singh Rathore said that the deceased was identified as Vidhya Bai Patidar, a resident of Naya Pura, Rau. The Mhow-Indore local bus was travelling from Mhow when it struck the woman, resulting in her death.

Family members said that she had gone to collect rations from a government fair-price shop and was heading to a bank on foot when the speeding and recklessly driven bus hit her.

Previous death

The accident occurred at a site where road construction is currently ongoing. Earlier on the night of January 2, a 52-year-old head constable was also killed near the same spot on AB Road after his motorcycle struck the edge of an under-construction cement concrete road.

City bus driver booked for injuring two youths

A city bus driver was booked for hitting a scooter and injuring two youths, including a woman, in the Banganga area. The incident occurred on January 10 when the recklessly driven city bus struck the scooter from behind. The injured individuals have been identified as Vivek (23) and Himanshi (20).

