 Indore News: CM Mohan Yadav Lays Foundation Stone Of Water Supply Project Worth ₹800 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: CM Mohan Yadav Lays Foundation Stone Of Water Supply Project Worth ₹800 Crore

Indore News: CM Mohan Yadav Lays Foundation Stone Of Water Supply Project Worth ₹800 Crore

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav laid the foundation for an ₹800+ crore AMRUT 2.0 water supply project in Indore after a deadly contamination incident was reported in the city. The project includes a new intake well, pipelines, and a 400 MLD treatment plant to ensure safe drinking water.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 04:31 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav laid the foundation stone of a large-scale water supply project, costing Rs 800 crore, in Indore on Wednesday. The event was organised at the Lata Mangeshkar Auditorium. Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav were also present on the occasion.

The water project has been launched under AMRUT 2.0 Indore Water Supply Scheme, Package-1. Its objective is to provide a modern, robust and comprehensive solution to provide clean drinking water to the city's growing population.

Intake wells, water treatment plants & more

Under this project, a new 1,650 MLD capacity intake well will be constructed in the Jalud and Bhakalai villages. Raw water and clear water pumping mains of 2235 mm diameter will be laid to increase water transportation capacity.

FPJ Shorts
UCO Bank SO Recruitment 2026: Registration Window For 173 Positions Underway; Check Selection Process & Other Details Here
UCO Bank SO Recruitment 2026: Registration Window For 173 Positions Underway; Check Selection Process & Other Details Here
Navi Mumbai Civic Polls 2026: Eight Separate Centres Finalised For Vote Counting On January 16
Navi Mumbai Civic Polls 2026: Eight Separate Centres Finalised For Vote Counting On January 16
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Road Closures & No-Parking Zones In Dadar, Worli, Andheri Till Jan 16 | See Alternate Routes
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Road Closures & No-Parking Zones In Dadar, Worli, Andheri Till Jan 16 | See Alternate Routes
Bangladesh Umpire Officiates IND Vs NZ 2nd ODI Amid ICC-BCB Standoff On T20 World Cup 2026 Travel
Bangladesh Umpire Officiates IND Vs NZ 2nd ODI Amid ICC-BCB Standoff On T20 World Cup 2026 Travel

A state-of-the-art water treatment plant with a capacity of 400 MLD will be set up to ensure water quality matches with the highest standards. Similarly, a 12 MLD capacity break pressure tank will also be built to regulate water pressure and improve the efficiency of the distribution system.

Read Also
Indore Water Deaths: Toll Rises To 14; Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Tours Affected Bhagirathpura...
article-image

23 dead, 200+ hospitalised and 1000+ infected

The initiative comes barely a week after 23 people died due to drinking contaminated water in the Bhagirathpura area of Indore. The tragedy left 1000+ people infected, while 200+ were admitted to the hospital for treatment between December 31 and January 12. The victims ranged from a 6-month-old baby to 75-year-old elders.

Investigation revealed that a leakage in the water pipeline caused the sewage water to mix with the drinking supply.

MP Govt announces Rs 2 lakh aide

The Indore water tragedy gained national headlines, with many questioning its '7-time top Swachh status'. Opposition Congress, too, staged protests across the city and slammed the administration for failing to provide even clean drinking water to the public. The state government announced Rs 2 lakh compensation to the kin of the deceased and promised to provide free-of-cost medical treatment to those infected.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: CM Mohan Yadav Lays Foundation Stone Of Water Supply Project Worth ₹800 Crore
Indore News: CM Mohan Yadav Lays Foundation Stone Of Water Supply Project Worth ₹800 Crore
Indore News: Bus Ram Into Scooter, Then Bursts Into Fire; Passengers Evacuated-- VIDEO
Indore News: Bus Ram Into Scooter, Then Bursts Into Fire; Passengers Evacuated-- VIDEO
Madhya Pradesh January 14, 2026, Weather Update: Favourable Weather To Fly Kites On Makar Sankranti;...
Madhya Pradesh January 14, 2026, Weather Update: Favourable Weather To Fly Kites On Makar Sankranti;...
Makar Sankranti 2026: Here's How You Can Balance Your Planets With Simple Donations
Makar Sankranti 2026: Here's How You Can Balance Your Planets With Simple Donations
MP News: Tableaux Themed On Khajrana Ganesh Temple, Tribal Welfare, Social Justice & More To Be...
MP News: Tableaux Themed On Khajrana Ganesh Temple, Tribal Welfare, Social Justice & More To Be...