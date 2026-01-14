Indore News: CM Mohan Yadav Lays Foundation Stone Of Water Supply Project Worth ₹800 Crore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav laid the foundation stone of a large-scale water supply project, costing Rs 800 crore, in Indore on Wednesday. The event was organised at the Lata Mangeshkar Auditorium. Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav were also present on the occasion.

The water project has been launched under AMRUT 2.0 Indore Water Supply Scheme, Package-1. Its objective is to provide a modern, robust and comprehensive solution to provide clean drinking water to the city's growing population.

Intake wells, water treatment plants & more

Under this project, a new 1,650 MLD capacity intake well will be constructed in the Jalud and Bhakalai villages. Raw water and clear water pumping mains of 2235 mm diameter will be laid to increase water transportation capacity.

A state-of-the-art water treatment plant with a capacity of 400 MLD will be set up to ensure water quality matches with the highest standards. Similarly, a 12 MLD capacity break pressure tank will also be built to regulate water pressure and improve the efficiency of the distribution system.

23 dead, 200+ hospitalised and 1000+ infected

The initiative comes barely a week after 23 people died due to drinking contaminated water in the Bhagirathpura area of Indore. The tragedy left 1000+ people infected, while 200+ were admitted to the hospital for treatment between December 31 and January 12. The victims ranged from a 6-month-old baby to 75-year-old elders.

Investigation revealed that a leakage in the water pipeline caused the sewage water to mix with the drinking supply.

#WATCH | Medical Teams Deployed At Bhagiratpura Area Of #Indore After Sewer Water Gets Mixed Into Drinking Supply#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/rMrUjAvDqU — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) December 31, 2025

MP Govt announces Rs 2 lakh aide

The Indore water tragedy gained national headlines, with many questioning its '7-time top Swachh status'. Opposition Congress, too, staged protests across the city and slammed the administration for failing to provide even clean drinking water to the public. The state government announced Rs 2 lakh compensation to the kin of the deceased and promised to provide free-of-cost medical treatment to those infected.