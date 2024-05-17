MP Weather Update: Brace For A Hot Weekend; 12 Districts Enjoy Light Shower

Representative Image | Unsplash

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Weather trends are changing in Madhya Pradesh. With weakening thunderstorm and rain patterns, Madhya Pradesh braces for a hot weekend.

On Thursday, Gwalior was the hottest, with a temperature recorded at 43.7 degrees Celsius. The temperature in Chhatarpur's Nowgong reached 43 degrees, while 11 other cities saw temperatures surpassing 42 degrees. The northern part of the state experienced the impact of hot winds.

On Friday, half of the state continued to experience intense heat, while the other half may see the effects of rain and thunderstorms.

According to IMD Bhopal, there is still activity from the western disturbance. Its impact was seen on Friday as well, light rain and thunderstorms occurred in 12 districts Meanwhile, some areas in the Gwalior-Chambal, Bhopal, and Indore divisions also experienced intense heat. The system will pass by Saturday. Therefore, a heatwave alert has been issued for Gwalior-Chambal.

Several parts in Madhya Pradesh remain partially cloudy

On Thursday, some areas experienced intense heat while others saw a change in weather. Cloud cover was observed in Betul, Jabalpur, Seoni, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Mandla, Burhanpur, Narmadapuram, Raisen, Indore, Dhar, Barwani, Khargone, Ujjain, Ratlam, Jhabua, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, and Dindori districts, with light showers in some places.

On the other hand, Gwalior remained the hottest, with the temperature reaching 43.7 degrees Celsius, marking an increase of 1.4 degrees. In Chhatarpur district Nowgong, the temperature reached 43 degrees. Similarly, in Ratlam, Satna, Sidhi, Shivpuri, Khajuraho, Damoh, Tikamgarh, Khandwa, and Guna, temperatures were recorded at 42 degrees or higher.

Weather predictions for the next three days:

May 17: Light rain and thunderstorms expected in Raisen, Harda, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Chhindwara, Betul, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, and Anuppur.

May 18: Heatwave conditions may occur in Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, and Datia.

May 19: Heatwave alert for Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, and Sagar.