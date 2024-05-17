WATCH: 'Char Dham Yatra Should Be Put On Hold For Now,' Says MP Tourism Minister Citing Jammed Roads To Gangotri & Yamunotri

'Tourist Shall Hold Char Dham Yatra,' Says Tourism Minister; Helpline Number Released | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tourism minister Dhamendra Singh Lodhi here on Thursday asks tourists to hold their Char Dham Yatra till situation comes under control.

Three tourists from the state had lost their lives during the Yatra.

He added that because of more tourists, the roads to Gangotri and Yamunotri were jammed. The road to Kedarnath was also filled with visitors and as a result many visitors are stopped midway.

Several people are stranded because of road jam and are facing various problems. He asked pilgrims/tourists to wait till the situation comes under control.

He also released the helpline numbers for the people of the state, people can call on 011-26772005, 0755-2708055 and 0755-2708059.

He also informed that during the Yatra three pilgrimages had lost their lives. The state government had announced the ex-gratis amount of Rs 4 lakh each to the family.

There were reports of huge chaos during the yatra in BJP ruled Uttarakhand. There is also news of lakhs of devotees of Madhya Pradesh being trapped in it.

Over 26.73 lakh registrations for this year

As per data, over 26.73 lakh registrations have been done online for Chardham Yatra. There have been 4.21 lakh registrations in Gangotri, 4.68 lakh for Yamunotri, 9.60 lakh for Sribadrinath Dham and a total of 8.13 lakh Kedarnath Dham.