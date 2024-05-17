MP Updates: Arrested In Mumbai, History Sheeter Escapes Police Custody On Pretext Of Using Toilet At Khandwa Station; 2 Cops Suspended For Taking Bribe In Agar

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): The main accused arrested in murder case of UP-based journalist Ashutosh Srivastava, Jamiruddin Qureshi escaped from police custody in Khandwa. It was told that the police were taking the accused from Mumbai to Jaunpur by train, during which the accused escaped from Khandwa station on the pretext of going to the toilet.

Deceased murderd on May 13

Both the policemen have been suspended for negligence. Mumbai Police and nearby police teams are being contacted and search is on. Journalist Ashutosh Srivastava, resident of Sabarhad village, was shot dead on the morning of 13 May.

Two Cops Suspended For Taking Bribe In Agar

Agar Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): BJP MLA Madhu Gehlot staged a protest on Friday after two head constables posted at Agar Kotwali police station were caught taking a bribe of Rs 3 lakh in exchange for filing a complaint.

According to the information, after the sale deed was executed for a land in the district, one party had lodged a complaint in the Kotwali police station in a dispute regarding money transaction. After this the other party also filed a complaint application.

In lieu of registering the case, a bribe of Rs 3 lakh was given to two head constables Narendra Singh Bhati and Radheshyam Vishwakarma on April 28. After that a case of fraud was registered against the accused on May 1.

16 days later, when Madhu Gehlot was informed about the alleged fraud, he staged a demonstrated. He said the district police are promoting corruption. This type of bribery brings disrepute to the government. I will sit on strike at CM House. Such corrupt people are not needed in the Assembly. If I seem corrupt, cancel my ticket, I will resign.”

Reacting to the matter, SP Vinod Kumar Singh suspended both the accused head constables and handed over the investigation of the case to CSP.