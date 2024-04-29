MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Scuffle Between Congress & BJP In Indore After Akshay Kanti Bam’s Withdrawal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The recent withdrawal of nomination by former Congress candidate Akshay Kanti Bam, just a fortnight ahead of elections, has created tensions between workers of BJP and Congress. Congress workers have expressed concern and accused BJP of inducing an unopposed election.

On Monday, a large number of Congress leaders reached the District Election Office located at Indore Collectorate and expressed apprehension that officials are under pressure from BJP.

Earlier on Monday morning, Congress candidate from Indore Lok Sabha seat Akshay Kanti Bam withdrew his nomination. Akshay along with Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and BJP MLA Ramesh Mendola reached the Collector's office to take back the form. After withdrawing his nomination he also joined BJP.

‘Vijayvargiya planned the withdrawal’

It is alleged that, Minister Vijayvargiya took the high command into confidence and planned the entire action at a hotel. After predicting a possible ruckus from Congress party, Ramesh Mendola was included in the plan and the two leaders escorted Akshay Bam to the collectorate for withdrawal of nomination.

‘Change in Mohan Yadav’s scheduled’

Due to this development, there has been a change in the schedule of CM Yadav. The Chief Minister was to come to Bhopal after the election campaign in Jharkhand. However, now he’ll be going to Indore.

‘Akshay was threatened,’ alleges Patwari

Regarding the matter, Congress state president Jitu Patwari said, 'Three days ago, section 307 was added in an old case on Akshay Kanti bomb. He was scared away, threatened and tortured throughout the night. And on the contrary, today he was taken along by BJP and his nomination form was taken back.

Patwari said in Gwalior on Sunday, 'People of Indore, this is the message that you should not use your right to vote. I pray that if you believe in democracy then you will have to stand against this dictatorship.