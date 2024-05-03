Grand finale of ‘Kaun Banega Voter Number 1’:How many polling booths will be set up in Bhopal for Lok Sabha Polls?, Among Questions

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): How many polling booths will be set up in Bhopal district for the Lok Sabha polls; the finger of which hand is inked after you have voted and when is the election campaign closed? These were among the questions posed to the contestants at the grand finale of ‘Kaun Banega Voter Number One,’ the contest organised by the district election office to boost voting in the Lok Sabha Elections.

The event was organised at MP Nagar on Thursday. The contest was organised along the lines of a TV series ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. An audio-visual also formed part of the contest. The other questions asked included why is a mock poll conducted before actual voting?, for how many seconds does the slip appear in VVPT? and when was the House of people named as Lok Sabha? The contestants were chosen from students of 30 government and private colleges in the city who took part in the first phase of the contest. 10 Top students from each college were chosen. Thus a total of 300 students participated in the finale.

District Election officer and collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh was the host of the event. Additional Collector Rituraj Singh was also present. Assistant Nodal officer, Sveep, Ritesh Sharma said that this initiative was launched during the Vidhan Sabha poll.

Neeraj Shah from Corporate College, Patel Nagar, stood first whereas Suryabhan Singh Patel from Career College and Bhavna Gaur from Satya Sai College secured the second and third positions respectively in the contest. Trophies were presented to them.