 Aarambh’ At RIE: Students Showcase War Scenes Through Costumes At Fashion Show Themed On ‘Iconic Indian Battle’
They included Shri Ram-Ravan,’ Rani Jhansi with British,’ ‘Rani Durgawati with Akbar,’ ‘Narsingh with Hirnakashyapu’ and ‘Rakhtbeej with Goddess Kali’

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, May 02, 2024, 07:20 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Students showcased the war scenes through costumes in a fashion show ‘Natrupam,’ themed on ‘Iconic Indian Battle’ which captivated the audience at Regional Institute of Education in the city.   

They included ‘Shri Ram-Ravan,’ Rani Jhansi with British,’ ‘Rani Durgawati with Akbar,’ ‘Shiva ji with Afjal Khan,’ ‘Narsingh with Hirnakashyapu’ and ‘Rakhtbeej with Goddess Kali’.  

Kanupriya and Sanskriti got first position whereas Abhinav-Poornima and Ashish and Akash got the second and the third positions.  Professor Sarika C Saju , Shivalika Sarkar and Shruti Tripathi judged the show.

It was part of the ongoing annual fest 'Aarambh 2023-24 ', organised under the aegis of the Student Council of the Institute.  

Besides, rangoli, painting, song-music and dance contests were held.  The Rangoli contest was themed on Indian Heritage Culture, whereas the theme of the painting and Innovation contests were on Vote for Better India, and Reduce, Reuse, Recycle.

Two students each from the four houses Red, Green, Blue and Yellow presented their performances in the categories of solo song on theme ‘no rock-pop’.  The theme of duet songs and dance were ‘Bollywood - old is gold’ and ‘Hindola’. In group songs, Yellow House got first place, Green House got second place and Red House got third place respectively.

