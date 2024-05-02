Bhopal Shocker! Man Climbs Atop Container Train, Holds High Tension Wires To Kill Self; VIDEO Shows His Fuming Body

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A frightening attempt to suicide surfaced at Bhopal Railway Junction on Thursday, when a man climbed atop a container train and caught hold of the high tension wires hanging in the air. The victim fell unconscious on the train roof as fumes came out of his body. The sight caught attention of the passengers waiting at the railway platforms. The incident was captured in a video which is now going viral on social media.



The man has suffered severe burn injuries after touching high tension wires and has been admitted to Bhopal’s Hamidiya Hospital for treatment.

According to information, a man suddenly climbed onto a goods train at Bhopal Railway Station without coming into the notice of GRP (Government Railway Police) and touched the high tension wires hanging above his head in an attempt to suicide.

#MadhyaPradesh | Man climbs a parked goods train and holds high-tension wires in attempt to kill himself at Bhopal Railway station#Bhopal pic.twitter.com/EjCpzy0k7J — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 2, 2024

Attempt to suicide even after GRP vigilance?

The incident caught attention when the man got severely burnt and fell unconscious on the roof of the train. In the video, it can be seen that a man lying on the roof is badly injured and even fumes are coming out of his body.



The man is said to be in a critical condition. Reasons why the unidentified person took such a huge step is still unknown and GRP (Government Railway Police) police are investigating the matter.

It is also noteworthy that the man managed to board the train’s roof even after strict vigil by the GRP police. The incident raises concerns and indicates a huge security lapse at the railway station.