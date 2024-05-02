MP: Two Kids Injured After A Mobile Phone Explosion in Khaira Village, Satna

Representative pic/ Pixabay

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Two children were injured after a mobile phone exploded in a house in Khaira village under Maihar police station on Wednesday.

The injured, Krishna Sahu (10) Shubham Sahu (12), were rushed to the district hospital. The phone exploded when they were playing a game on it, and their elder sister Anchal and aunt Babita were doing some work in another room. Just as the children connected the phone charger to a power board, it blasted and both the children sustained severe injuries.

On hearing the sound of the blast, the family members rushed to the spot and sent the injured to the civil hospital from where they were referred to the district hospital. Krishna has lost one of the thumbs, and Shubham sustained injuries in the face and in the hand. When the incident occurred, the father of the children went to his place of work, and their mother was in farmland. Both of them study in a government-run school at Dhatura.

Also in Satna: Man Arrested For Raping Minor Niece

A man has violated his minor niece for three months in the Amarpatan area under Tala police station, official sources said on Wednesday. According to reports, he threatened the girl with dire consequences if she would inform anyone about it. The girl, somehow, mustered enough courage and told her parents about it. Afterwards, they took her to the police station where a complaint was lodged against her uncle. On the grounds of the girl’s complaint, the police arrested her uncle and sent him to jail.