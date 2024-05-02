MP Lok Sabha Elections: Collector, SP Hold Chaupals, Urge People to Cast Votes

Representational Image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Collector and district electoral officer Ankit Asthana has said that the basic problems in rural areas can be solved if people cast votes. Asthana made the statement during an interaction with the people of Konthar Kala, Karke Ka Pura and Tarsama villages.

Casting of votes is a must every citizen for building a nation, Asthana said, adding that arrangements have been made in each booth, so that people have no problem exercising their right to franchise. He appealed to the residents of the Morena-Sheopur Lok Sabha constituency to cast votes on May 7. Voters should have one of the 12 identity cards which they should carry to the polling booths for casting votes, he said.

There are 1,706 polling booths in the constituency; and 2,400 CCTV cameras have been installed to keep an eye on voting, he said. Superintendent of police Shailendra Singh Chouhan appealed to voters to inform the police about any criminal trying to violate peace and harmony during the election. The name of the person giving such information will be kept secret, Chouhan said. Both Chouhan and Asthana are holding Chaupals in villages to raise awareness among voters.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Morena-Sheopur constituency recorded 61% of polling. Efforts are being made to increase the percentage of voting and take it to 100%, Asthana said, adding that this is the reason why Chaupals are being held in villages. Sub-divisional magistrate of Ambah Arvind Mahaur, sub-divisional officer of police Ravi Bhadoria were also present at the Chaupals. A large number of villagers, including women, took part in the Chaupals.

Flag march taken out

The police and paramilitary forces took out flag marches in different places in Morena city to send out a strong message to criminals that nobody would be allowed to break peace and harmony during the election. There was a JCB machine in the flag march that passed through Porsa, Ambah, Morena, Joura, Kailaras, Pahargarh and Sabalgarh areas.