MP Lok Sabha Elections: 'BJP Achieved Historic Milestones', Says Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda In Malhargarh

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, while addressing a massive BJP workers' conference in Malhargarh, Mandsaur district on Wednesday said, "We all feel proud to be part of a party that has achieved historic milestones."

The rally brought together thousands of party workers and key BJP leaders, emphasising the party's commitment to national interest and significant achievements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Devda highlighted landmark accomplishments like the construction of the Ram Temple and the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, underscoring the party's dedication to principles. He urged party members to continue their hard work to secure a substantial victory in the upcoming elections, aiming for more than 370 Lok Sabha seats to ensure Modi's third term as Prime Minister.

Other notable speakers, including BJP candidate and MP Sudhir Gupta, Rajya Sabha MP Banshilal Gurjar and BJP District President Nanalal Atolia, echoed Devda's call to action, emphasising the party's transparency and condemning the Congress for its history of corruption.

The rally also welcomed several former Congress sarpanchs and public representatives who joined the BJP, indicating the party's growing appeal. The event concluded with an enthusiastic vow to mobilise at the grassroots level and secure a resounding victory for the BJP in the forthcoming elections.