Lok Sabha Elections 2024: LoP Umang Singhar Say 'Greed Of Post' Saw MLA Ramniwas Rawat Switch Sides To BJP

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of Opposition of Madhya Pradesh assembly Umang Singhar on Wednesday slammed the six time legislator Ramniwas Rawat, who switched sides to Bharatiya Janata party saying "he joined in greed of a ministerial post." Veteran OBC leader Rawat, a sitting MLA from Vijaypur assembly constituency in Sheopur district, on Tuesday took the membership of the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in Sheopur district.

"Ramniwas Rawat did not go with Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia at that time because he was not an MLA then. Today when he has become an MLA, he is going in the greed of ministerial post. All these are power-hungry people, their snapping ties from the party does not matter. Congress will be seen leading in Morena Lok Sabha," Singhar said.

Meanwhile, speaking about Congress nominee from Indore constituency Akshay Kanti Bam who withdrew his nomination papers, LoP Singhar said, "Akshay Bam turned out to be a Fussi Bam (dud)." Akshay Kanti Bam withdrew his nominations from Indore seat on Monday and joined the saffron party.

Furthermore, coming down heavily on BJP, the Congress leader said that the saffron party was bluntly violating the constitution be it Indore or Surat (where BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal was elected unopposed after the nomination papers of the Congress party's candidate Nilesh Kumbhani were rejected.

"Be it Indore or Surat, BJP is openly violating the Constitution. Politics of Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax is going on in India, if Congress had done this in 70 years, BJP would not have been seen anywhere," he added.

When asked about state cabinet minister Govind Singh claiming Congress Chief Jitu Patwari will also join BJP, Singhar said that Patwari is not going anywhere.

"Jitu Patwari is state Congress chief and he is not going anywhere. I don't think he has talked to anyone," Singhar added.

Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh are being conducted in four phases. The first phase of polling was held on April 19 and the second phase was concluded on April 26.

The next two phases will be conducted on May 7 and May 13. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.