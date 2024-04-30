MP Lok Sabha Elections: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Predicts Congress Extinction; Praises BJP's Development Agenda

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Tuesday, attacked the Congress saying that the opposition party will be 'extinct' after the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, parallel to dinosaurs.

Addressing an election rally in Thikri town of Barwani district, the defence minister highlighted Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) transformative agenda, emphasising their commitment to national development and progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Singh began by drawing a sharp distinction between the BJP's ethos of nation-building and the divisive politics of opposition parties, accusing them of fostering mutual enmity and obstructionism. He underscored the BJP's track record of delivering on its promises, citing tangible achievements that have propelled India onto the global stage. Highlighting India's newfound stature on the international platform, Singh credited PM Modi for garnering global attention and respect.

He lauded Modi's decisive leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, citing the successful development and distribution of vaccines both domestically and internationally as a testament to India's prowess. He lauded Modi's initiatives, including the abolition of Article 370 in Kashmir and the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, as pivotal steps towards national integration and cultural resurgence.

He also praised the BJP government for bringing '25 crore' people out of poverty in the last 10 years. Addressing socio-religious issues, Singh affirmed the BJP's commitment to gender justice by abolishing triple talaq, a move heralded as a victory for Muslim women's rights. He also reiterated the party's support for 'One Nation One Election'.

In his address, Khargone-Barwani Lok Sabha candidate Gajendra Singh Patel reaffirmed his dedication to the constituency's development, highlighting key infrastructure projects and promising further progress if elected.

Read Also Indore Student Found Dead In Rented Room; Updated Social Media Status Minutes Before Suicide

He said that Thikri got Municipal Council status, a state highway to Anjad and several development projects in health and education sectors. Approval granted for the Indore-Manmad railway line. Construction begins on a bridge over the Narmada river, connecting Anjad with Manawar.

Organisation division in-charge Raghavendra Gautam, district president Barwani and Khargone Kamal Nayan Ingle, Rajendra Rathore, Lok Sabha in-charge Subhash Kothari, Lok Sabha convenor Balkrishna Patidar also attended.