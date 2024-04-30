MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'BJP Ka BP Down Ho Raha Hai,' LoP Umang Singh Singhar Defies Rumours Of Exiting Congress (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In response to swirling speculations regarding LoP Umangh Singh Singhar's defection to the BJP, the Congress leader has denied any such intentions through a post on X on Tuesday. In a bold statement, Singhar remarked, "BJP ka BP down hota jaa raha hai," implying a decrease in the BJP's vigor.

"Those spreading unfounded rumors about my entry into BJP may not be familiar with Umang Singhar's personality yet. I practice politics of principles and will continue to do so," Singhar said.

"The desire to bring me into the BJP will remain unfulfilled," Refuting the notion of joining the BJP, Singhar asserted that the desire to bring him into the party will remain unfulfilled. He dismissed the rumors as baseless and emphasised that he will continue to uphold his values and ideological stance.

In conclusion, Singhar had a message for those spreading rumors, quoting the famous poet Ghalib: "For soothing the heart, these thoughts are also commendable, Ghalib."

"For those who spread rumors, I would simply say that 'For soothing the heart, these thoughts are also commendable, Ghalib," he said.

As the political landscape continues to evolve, Singhar's reaffirmation of his commitment to his principles adds a new dimension to the ongoing political discourse.