Bhopal: Vision Report Of State After 25 Years Ready To Be Sent To Centre

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government has prepared a report on how the state should be after 25 years. The Government of India is preparing Vision-2047. Documents are being prepared on how the departments should function, keeping in mind the picture of the country after 25 years in 2047.

The Centre has sought reports from the state governments on what should be their vision in 2047. The planning department of MP, in collaboration with all other wings, has prepared a report on the government’s vision for 2047. This document is ready and may be sent to the Centre before the announcement of the Lok Sabha election. The BJP government at the Centre is fully confident of returning to power. This is the reason why a report on Vision-2047 is being prepared.

The report consists of vision about industries, tourism, culture, sports, Public Works Department, Women and Child Welfare and other departments.

MP to be developed tourism, spiritualism

The MP government wishes to develop the state from tourism and spiritual point of view the same the way Kerala has developed Naturopathy centres. Yoga centres should be developed in a better and more organised way than they are now. In the document, there are provisions for inviting private investment in Yoga and spiritual sectors. Apart from that, there are plans to develop shooting sector, setting up industries in every district, and founding medical colleges and hospitals on the basis of population of an area.