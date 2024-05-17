 Bhopal Power Cut Plan May 18: Power To Remain Disrupted In Vallabh Nagar, Risaldar Colony & More; Check Full List Below
The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) Urges Residents to Prepare for Scheduled Power Outages

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 17, 2024, 05:58 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has announced a timetable of power outages that are scheduled to occur on May 18 and would impact specific metropolitan areas. These scheduled hiccups are intended to give required maintenance and repairs time during the day. Residents are requested to prepare ahead of time and take precautionary measures in order to minimise any difficulties that may come from these scheduled power outages.

Areas and Timings

Area: Tulsi Nagar, Vallabh Nagar, Somya Vihar, Regal Nest, Regal Town, Nagarjun, Surbhi Life, Amritpuri, Nirmal Nagar, Samriddhi Colony and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Chambal , Govindpura office, Bijli Colony, Bagh Farhat Afza, Aish Bagh, Janta Qtr and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Om Nagar, Halalpur Bus stand, City Walk and nearest area.

Time: 06:00 Am to 10:00 Am

Area: Ganesh Mandir, Prem Kunti JP Nagar, Risaldar Colony, Chhola Naka and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Pariyawan, Shyam Nagar, Pollution control Board, Kolar Colony and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Ansal Green, D-Mart, Janki Heights, Gehukheda, Sai Residency, Fine Avenue, Tehsil Office, Vandana Nagar, St. Joseph School, Madhuvan Heights and nearest areas.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

The periodic power outages are essential to preserving Bhopal's electrical system's operational performance since they facilitate the completion of important repair activities. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation genuinely urges residents to be ready and take the necessary steps to effectively manage the scheduled power disruptions in light of this. Your participation is much appreciated at this time, as it will contribute to the enhancement of the overall functionality and reliability of the city's electrical infrastructure.

