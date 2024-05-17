 MP: Biker Killed In Tragic Road Accident As Truck Overturns On Nagpur Highway In Jabalpur
Allegedly, it is feared that a woman and a child might have been trapped under the sacks when the truck overturned

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 17, 2024, 05:43 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a horrific road accident, a man driving a motorcycle was crushed after a truck overturned on the Nagpur highway in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. This incident occurred on Friday morning at around 11.

According to information, the truck, which was carrying sacks of flour tried to dodge a couple and lost control while turning. The truck flipped on the crossroad and caused a traffic jam on both the sides.

Around 11:00 AM, Ravi Jharia was riding his bike from Nigri near Bargi to Chargawan when the tragedy happened. He was about to drive off the highway towards Chargawan when the out-of-control truck struck the car of an MPEB officer and flipped over on him. In the collision, the truck driver sustained injuries, and Ravi passed away instantly.

After learning of the incident, police came on the spot and employed a crane to remove the truck. Ravi's family wept when they discovered his body and his bike crushed beneath the truck when it was flipped to the side.

According to information, the truck was also heading towards Chargawan and the police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the accident.

