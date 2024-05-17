43.3% Of Obese Children Suffer From Hypertension: AIIMS Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A study by AIIMS Bhopal has found that 43% of obese children suffer from hypertension. The study conducted by the ace medical institute involved 60 obese children, utilized a multi-faceted approach to blood pressure monitoring, including office-based measurements, ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM), and home blood pressure monitoring (HBPM). AIIMS revealed its study report on World Hypertension day on Friday.

According to doctors, traditionally considered an adult ailment, hypertension is now increasingly prevalent among children, driven largely by the global surge in childhood obesity.

The urgent need for early identification and intervention is crucial to mitigate long-term cardiovascular risks. Prof (Dr) Ajai Singh, executive director of AIIMS Bhopal, said, “AIIMS emphasized the critical need for early screening. Children should be evaluated for hypertension, and schools are ideal venues for these screenings. Raising awareness among general practitioners and paediatricians is essential. Early detection through accurate monitoring is crucial for timely intervention and reducing the future burden of cardiovascular disease in children."

Key Findings of AIIMS study:

- Hypertension Prevalence: Around 43.3% of obese children were diagnosed with hypertension and 22% had masked hypertension. Alarmingly, 25% of the children showed signs of end-organ damage, specifically an increased left ventricular mass index, indicating prolonged hypertension.