MP: Bhopal Congress Candidate Arun Shrivastava's Brother Among 3 Officers Transferred A Week Ahead Of Voting

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan transferred three officers with immediate effect. Additional Commissioner (Finance) of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), Gunwant Sevatkar, Sub Divisional Officer PWD, Vinod Kumar Shrivastava, and Police Station In Charge of District Burhanpur, Hanskumar Jhinjor, have been shifted.

It is worth noting that one of the officers, Vinod Kumar Shrivastava, is the elder brother of Congress Lok Sabha candidate Arun Kumar Shrivastava from Bhopal.

Gunwant Sevatkar was posted in BMC in 2020. Hanskumar Jhinjor has been posted to the same police station for over six years.

Earlier too, the Election Commission acted on complaints against officers with long tenures at the same place and transferred them.

Earlier, traffic in charge of Morena district, Rohit Singh, police station in charge of Government Railway Police, Gwalior Pankaj Diwan, and Chief Municipal Officer Nagar Parishad Bhoransa (District Dewas), Savita Soni, were transferred. Rohit Singh was posted at the same place over the years. Pankaj Diwan was shifted as he was posted in his home town. Savita Soni was shifted as she had been posted at the same place for over three years. Likewise, Balram Singh Tomar, ASI Crime Branch Indore, was shifted as he had been posted at the same place for over seven years. SI Pushprajgarh (District Anuppur) Sonali Gupta was shifted because she was posted at the same place for six years.