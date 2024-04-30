Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Popular Slogans By BJP & Congress That Turned The Political Tide

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A slogan is a battle cry. It does not matter whether the battle is for the ballot or for the bulge. A hard-hitting and rhythmic slogan leaves a huge impact on people’s mind. A forceful slogan with a beat during an election sometimes leaves a permanent imprint on voter’s mind, as you must have seen in 1978 when Indira Gandhi contested Lok Sabha election on the slogan, “Ek Sherni Sau Langoor, Chikmagalur… Chikmagalur” (One tigress hundred langoors Chikmagalur, Chikmagaloor). She brought down the rival a peg.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in 1996 on the back of several slogans, particularly those relating to Atal Bihari Vajpayee. One such slogan, “Sabko Dekha Bari Bari, Abki Bari Atal Bihari” (We have seen several others, but now it’s Atal Bihari’s turn), resonated among voters in the run-up to the election.

In the current Lok Sabha election, BJP is rallying behind, “Abki Baar 400 Paar,” while Congress is championing “Haath Badlega Haalath”. Both parties are vying for voters’ attention with these impactful catchphrases.

When Free Press spoke to consultant psychiatrist Dr Satyakant Trivedi, he said, “Slogans play a crucial role as they are crafted by a team of professionals to resonate with the masses. They also play a pivotal role in political outreach, serving as a crucial tool for engaging with a broad audience. Despite the rise of social media, where everyone can express opinions and ideas, slogans remain potent. While the exclusivity of slogans may be challenging to maintain in digital age, they retain their power and impact,” said Trivedi.

Popular BJP sayings

2014: BJP campaigned against Congress-led UPA government with slogan, “Acche Din Aane Wale Hain” and “Abki Baar Modi Sarkar”. This slogan worked, leading to BJP-led NDA win at the Centre.

2004: The BJP-led NDA led by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had fought election with the slogan, “India Shining”.

1977: Coined by Jayaprakash Narayan for general poll, slogan, “Indira Hatao Desh Bachao” blew away Emergency-tainted Congress and ushered in Janata Party rule.

Popular Cong slogans

1971: Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s “Garibi Hatao” campaign in 1971 resonated with nation and secured a landslide victory for her Congress Party.

2004: Congress secured victory with slogan, Congress ka Haath, Aam Aadmi ke Saath.

1984: After the assassination of former PM Indira Gandhi, Congress had fought Lok Sabha election on the slogan, “Jab Tak Suraj Chand Rahega, Indira Tera Naam Rahega”.