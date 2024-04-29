Lok Sabha Elections 2024: For Shivraj, Race To Election Is As Easy As Falling Off A Log

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is in a battle that is as easy as falling off a log.

Chouhan is in the fray from the Vidisha parliamentary constituency after 20 years.

He is, however, fighting the election with all his might. If he does not have to address any election rally, Chouhan sets out of his constituency to interact with residents of any nearby hamlet.

Chouhan is canvassing more than rival Congress candidate Pratapbhanu Sharma is doing, because he loves to take the bull by the horns.

If there is any challenge before Chouhan it is only low turnout of voters.

Preparations are on at the government residence of Chouhan to increase voting percentage.

Before starting campaigning, Chouhan holds video conferencing with all legislators of the party.

He never forgets to tell them to ensure that the voting percentage goes up.

Chouhan’s popularity has grown in the past 20 years. This is the reason why the election has become as easy as pie for him.

During a road show in Khategaon assembly constituency in Vidisha, Chouhan was in his usual self that voters saw in him during the assembly polls.

He mingled with the crowd and exchanged pleasantries with them. Some of them put him on their shoulders. A few hugged him. Mama Shivraj prevailed over politician Chouhan.

His clean image stirs up respect from women who have always been his real power. And it was palpable in the road show.

The presence of thousands of women at the functions held to welcome him at different places indicated that the welfare schemes launched for them did not lose their impact.

At small meetings, he told the voters that the BJP is ruling the state, and Modi would form the next government at the Centre.

He said to the people that the promises made to them would be fulfilled. Chouhan never forgets to tell his Ladli Behnas that money will be transferred to their accounts, and there will be no gap in it.

On the other hand, Sharma is counting on Brahmin and minority votes. Sharma was elected from this seat in 1980 and 1984.

The BJP has been winning this seat since 1989. Sharma also understands that Chouhan against whom he fought an election 33 years ago is no more the same person as he was then.

Sharma is only trying to make his presence felt in this election. This is the reason why he is electioneering in Vidisha, Ganj Basoda, Silwani and Sanchi assembly constituency.

Wheels of progress should move on: Chouhan

Former chief minister and BJP candidate from Vidisha Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said the wheels of development should move faster in Vidisha.

“Whether it is supplying water to each home or making better arrangements for children’s education, I will work with the people of this constituency,” Chouhan said.

He said he had worked for the development of Vidisha. Even when he was the chief minister, he had a lively connection with this constituency, Chouhan said, adding that India is developing by leaps and bounds under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The people of Vidisha will contribute to the country’s development under Modi’s leadership, he said.

Chouhan has done nothing for Vidisha in 33 years: Sharma

Congress candidate Pratapbhanu Sharma said Shivraj Singh Chouhan had done nothing for Vidisha in the past 33 years. On the contrary, when he was an MP from this constituency for ten years, he did a lot of work for development of this area, he said.

The development projects that he had launched were stopped, he said, adding that neither Chouhan nor Sushma Swaraj (former MP from Vidisha who is no more) started any welfare scheme.

He said he would appeal to people not to waste their votes on those who had not done anything for Vidisha.