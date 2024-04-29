Lok Sabha Election 2024, Araku Constituency in Andhra Pradesh: Candidates, Parties, Past Results, Winners, Losers, and Vote Shares

Araku is among the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh scheduled for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. The voting for these Lok Sabha elections is slated to occur on May 13, encompassing all 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

According to the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order (2008), this constituency was created as a reserved seat for Scheduled Tribes. It comprises seven assembly segments and is located in Alluri Sitharama Raju and Parvathipuram Manyam districts.

2019 Lok Sabha result

In 2019, YSRCP's Moddeti Madhavi defeated Kishore Chandra Deo with a vote margin of over 224,000.

In 2014, YSRCP's Kothapalli Geetha had emerged vitorious securing more than four lakh votes, while TDP's Gummidi Sandhyarani had manged to secured just over 3,20,000 voter to rank second from the seat.

Candidates:

YSRCP has fielded Chetti Tanjua Rani against Kothapalli Geetha of BJP. CPIM's Pachipenta Appala Narsa will also contest from Araku.

The Araku Lok Sabha constituency is spread across two districts - Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) and Parvathipuram Manyam. It is one of the largest constituencies in the country, with over 14.5 lakh voters and seven assembly segments. The assembly segments include Araku Valley, Paderu, and Rampachodavaram in the ASR district and Parvathipuram, Saluru, Kurupam, and Palakonda in the Manyam district.

Counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.