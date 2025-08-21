IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains Online Gaming Bill 2025 In Series Of X Posts – VIDEOS

Ashwini Vaishnaw | X/Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi: The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. The bill was approved by the Upper House after rejecting amendments proposed by Opposition members. It had earlier been passed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, 20 August.

Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared a series of video clips from his speeches in both Houses on X, along with captions explaining the bill.

"The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 passed by the Parliament. The Bill takes a balanced approach – promoting what’s good, prohibiting what’s harmful for middle-class and youth. Here’s a quick explainer," the minister posted.

In his first post of the thread, he said, "Online gaming is an important sector of Digital Bharat. Three segments of online games: 1️) e-Sports - Training-based, often played between teams 2️) Online Social Games - Fun, educational, community-based 3️)Online Money Games - involve financial stakes, addictive, and harmful."

In his second post, he stated that e-sports will be promoted and granted legal recognition under the provisions of the bill.

In his third post, he listed examples of games that fall under e-sports, as defined by the bill.

In his fourth post, he outlined the reasons behind the ban on online money games.

In the 5th post, Vaishnaw said people in the Online Money Game have deep pockets and may challenge the law in courts. He also said that there may be social media campaigns. However, he assured that the Modi government is committed to protect interests of middle class and youth.

"Players = Victims (no punishment). Service providers, advertisers, fund transfer platforms = Penalized," the caption read.

In the sixth post he listed out the reason behind bringing the bill.

In the final post, the Minister stated that whenever there is a choice between society’s welfare and government revenue, the Prime Minister has never compromised on the welfare of society.

The bill will now be sent to President Droupadi Murmu for her assent. Once approved, it will become law.