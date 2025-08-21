 Odisha News: CBI Nabs MCL Sub-Area Manager, Private Person While Accepting ₹20,000 Bribe In Jharsuguda
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) apprehended the Rampur Sub-area Manager, HirakudBundia Mines, Mahanadi Coalfield Limited (MCL), Jharsuguda, Odisha and a private person on 20.08.2025 while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000/- from the complainant.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 10:22 PM IST
article-image
CBI arrests MCL Sub-area Manager and private person in Jharsuguda bribery case | Representative Pic

Bribe Demanded For Assistance In Enquiry

CBI registered the case on 20.08.2025 on allegations that the accused Rampur Sub-area Manager demanded a bribe of Rs 30,000/- from the complainant through the accused private person for assistance in a pending departmental enquiry. After negotiation, the accused agreed to accept Rs 20,000/- as the first instalment.

Red-Handed Trap Leads To Arrest

CBI laid a trap on 20.08.2025 and caught the accused private person red-handed while accepting Rs 20,000/- (the first instalment of demanded bribe) from the complainant. Subsequently, the accused public servant was also caught accepting the same amount from the accused private person. Both the accused persons have been apprehended. Further investigation is underway.

