 Assam Cabinet Restricts New Aadhaar Enrollment For Citizens Above 18 Years
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAssam Cabinet Restricts New Aadhaar Enrollment For Citizens Above 18 Years

Assam Cabinet Restricts New Aadhaar Enrollment For Citizens Above 18 Years

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, during a press briefing post a cabinet meet at State Guest House in Kainadhara on Thursday, said the move comes after the state achieved Aadhaar saturation of 102%, higher than its actual population.

DIGJYOTI LAHKARUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 02:11 AM IST
article-image
Aadhaar | Representative image

Guwahati: The Assam Cabinet has taken a bold decision restricting the issuance of new Aadhaar cards for citizens above 18 years of age, except for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and tea garden communities who will be given one year’s extension to enroll.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, during a press briefing post a cabinet meet at State Guest House in Kainadhara on Thursday, said the move comes after the state achieved Aadhaar saturation of 102%, higher than its actual population.

“This shows that more Aadhaar cards have been issued than the state’s population. To prevent misuse by Bangladeshi infiltrators, we have decided that people above 18 will not be issued fresh Aadhaar cards. Only SC, ST, and tea garden communities are exempted because Aadhaar penetration among them is 96%, meaning 4% are yet to be covered,” Sarma explained.

Further informing that the decision would come into effect from first week October, Sarma said that citizens outside the exempted groups have only until September to apply for Aadhaar. "After that, applications will be barred," he said.

FPJ Shorts
Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena Faces Setback As Ex-Palghar Zilla Parishad Chief Prakash Nikam, Along With Other Prominent Leaders, Defects To BJP
Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena Faces Setback As Ex-Palghar Zilla Parishad Chief Prakash Nikam, Along With Other Prominent Leaders, Defects To BJP
VIDEO: 2,700 National Health Mission Staff Protest Outside Pune Collector’s Office – What Are Their Demands?
VIDEO: 2,700 National Health Mission Staff Protest Outside Pune Collector’s Office – What Are Their Demands?
WBJEE 2025 Result Out: West Bengal JEE Rank Card And Final Answer Key Out At wbjeeb.nic.in; Get Direct Link Here
WBJEE 2025 Result Out: West Bengal JEE Rank Card And Final Answer Key Out At wbjeeb.nic.in; Get Direct Link Here
Green Deposits - A New Instrument In India’s Net- Zero Journey; Solar & EV Are Gaining Momentum
Green Deposits - A New Instrument In India’s Net- Zero Journey; Solar & EV Are Gaining Momentum

The Chief Minister also underlined that in “rarest of the rare cases”, Aadhaar may still be issued if approved by the Deputy Commissioner (DC).

“The DC will decide only after discussion with the Foreigners’ Tribunal and thec Special Branch. This will ensure strict scrutiny,” he said.

Sarma linked the decision directly to the state’s battle against illegal immigration.

“Just yesterday, we pushed back seven infiltrators at the border. We may not be able to push back all, but by closing Aadhaar enrollment, we are sending a strong deterrent signal that infiltrators cannot claim entitlements through Aadhaar,” he asserted.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Har Kutte Ka Din Aata Hai': Stray Dog Lovers & Activists Rejoice Over SC's Modified Order; Check...

'Har Kutte Ka Din Aata Hai': Stray Dog Lovers & Activists Rejoice Over SC's Modified Order; Check...

Ruckus Erupts At Rekha Gupta's 1st Event After Attack, Man Raises Slogans Against Delhi CM; Removed...

Ruckus Erupts At Rekha Gupta's 1st Event After Attack, Man Raises Slogans Against Delhi CM; Removed...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: PM Modi Launches Scathing Attack On RJD's 'Lantern Raj', Accuses...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: PM Modi Launches Scathing Attack On RJD's 'Lantern Raj', Accuses...

Lucknow: MLA Neeraj Bora Assures Fishermen Of Protection As Gomti River Fishing Auction Is Put On...

Lucknow: MLA Neeraj Bora Assures Fishermen Of Protection As Gomti River Fishing Auction Is Put On...

Prohibition Won't Stop Real-Money Gaming, Only Drive It Underground: Industry Voices Alarm Over...

Prohibition Won't Stop Real-Money Gaming, Only Drive It Underground: Industry Voices Alarm Over...