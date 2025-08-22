 NDA Reaches Out To Opposition Leaders For Support To VP Nominee CP Radhakrishnan
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNDA Reaches Out To Opposition Leaders For Support To VP Nominee CP Radhakrishnan

NDA Reaches Out To Opposition Leaders For Support To VP Nominee CP Radhakrishnan

Radhakrishnan, who is currently the governor of Maharashtra, filed his nomination papers as the NDA's vice-presidential candidate on Wednesday.

FPJ Political BureauUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 02:00 AM IST
article-image
NDA's Vice Presidential Candidate CP Radhakrishnan Files Nomination Papers In Presence Of PM Modi | X @airnewsalerts

Mumbai: In a bid to garner maximum support for its Vice-Presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has begun approaching leaders of opposition parties. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reportedly contacted NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday to seek their support.

UBT MP Sanjay Raut said that both the leaders called Uddhav Thackeray with an appeal to support the NDA nominee.

Raut shared this information with media persons in New Delhi. “They must have done it to others as well. It's their job,” Raut said.

Radhakrishnan, who is currently the governor of Maharashtra, filed his nomination papers as the NDA's vice-presidential candidate on Wednesday. On the other side, nominee of the INDIA bloc B Sudarshan Reddy filed his papers on Thursday. Both the Sharad Pawar-led NCP and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena are members of the INDIA bloc, and they are partners with the Congress in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: Samajwadi Party Women’s Wing Protests Alleged Irregularities In Vote Counting
Uttar Pradesh News: Samajwadi Party Women’s Wing Protests Alleged Irregularities In Vote Counting
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Slams Congress, SP For ‘Weakening India’s Identity’
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Slams Congress, SP For ‘Weakening India’s Identity’
Assam Cabinet Restricts New Aadhaar Enrollment For Citizens Above 18 Years
Assam Cabinet Restricts New Aadhaar Enrollment For Citizens Above 18 Years
Assam News: Dhemaji Court Orders Death Sentence For Nandita Saikia’s Killer
Assam News: Dhemaji Court Orders Death Sentence For Nandita Saikia’s Killer

The election, in which members of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will cast their votes, is scheduled for September 9.

Read Also
NDA's Vice Presidential Candidate CP Radhakrishnan Files Nomination Papers In Presence Of PM Modi;...
article-image

The effective strength of the electoral college is 781, and the majority mark is 391.

It is said that Fadnavis, while seeking support of the NCP(SP) and the Shiv Sena(UBT), told both the leaders that Radhakrishnan is a registered voter from Maharashtra.

While the UBT has nine members in the Lok Sabha, the NCP(SP) has eight. Both parties have two members each in the Rajya Sabha.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh News: Samajwadi Party Women’s Wing Protests Alleged Irregularities In Vote Counting

Uttar Pradesh News: Samajwadi Party Women’s Wing Protests Alleged Irregularities In Vote Counting

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Slams Congress, SP For ‘Weakening India’s Identity’

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Slams Congress, SP For ‘Weakening India’s Identity’

Assam Cabinet Restricts New Aadhaar Enrollment For Citizens Above 18 Years

Assam Cabinet Restricts New Aadhaar Enrollment For Citizens Above 18 Years

Assam News: Dhemaji Court Orders Death Sentence For Nandita Saikia’s Killer

Assam News: Dhemaji Court Orders Death Sentence For Nandita Saikia’s Killer

NDA Reaches Out To Opposition Leaders For Support To VP Nominee CP Radhakrishnan

NDA Reaches Out To Opposition Leaders For Support To VP Nominee CP Radhakrishnan