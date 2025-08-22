 Uttar Pradesh News: Samajwadi Party Women’s Wing Protests Alleged Irregularities In Vote Counting
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh News: Samajwadi Party Women’s Wing Protests Alleged Irregularities In Vote Counting

Uttar Pradesh News: Samajwadi Party Women’s Wing Protests Alleged Irregularities In Vote Counting

Shouting slogans such as “vote thieves must resign”, hundreds of women gathered outside the DM’s office. They accused the government and administration of facilitating fraud during the counting process. The police were deployed in large numbers, but the agitation continued for hours, creating a tense atmosphere around the DM office.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 02:36 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Lucknow: Members of the Samajwadi Party’s women’s wing staged a strong protest in the state capital on Thursday, marching from the district office to the District Magistrate’s office against alleged irregularities in vote counting. The demonstration, led by the women’s wing national president Juhi Singh, disrupted traffic in central parts of the city.

Shouting slogans such as “vote thieves must resign”, hundreds of women gathered outside the DM’s office. They accused the government and administration of facilitating fraud during the counting process. The police were deployed in large numbers, but the agitation continued for hours, creating a tense atmosphere around the DM office.

The women’s wing claimed the agitation was part of a nationwide movement against SIR (Software for Intelligent Results) and alleged “vote theft.” Protesters warned that the agitation would intensify if the government failed to act.

Addressing the crowd, Juhi Singh said, “Democracy rests on the trust of the people. If votes are stolen, this trust collapses. Our fight will continue on the streets and in the legislature to protect the people’s mandate.”

FPJ Shorts
KCET, Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Option Entry Portal Open; Here's How To Access
KCET, Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Option Entry Portal Open; Here's How To Access
Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena Faces Setback As Ex-Palghar Zilla Parishad Chief Prakash Nikam, Along With Other Prominent Leaders, Defects To BJP
Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena Faces Setback As Ex-Palghar Zilla Parishad Chief Prakash Nikam, Along With Other Prominent Leaders, Defects To BJP
VIDEO: 2,700 National Health Mission Staff Protest Outside Pune Collector’s Office – What Are Their Demands?
VIDEO: 2,700 National Health Mission Staff Protest Outside Pune Collector’s Office – What Are Their Demands?
WBJEE 2025 Result Out: West Bengal JEE Rank Card And Final Answer Key Out At wbjeeb.nic.in; Get Direct Link Here
WBJEE 2025 Result Out: West Bengal JEE Rank Card And Final Answer Key Out At wbjeeb.nic.in; Get Direct Link Here

The party has accused SIR of being used to manipulate election results. According to the women’s wing, the software undermines transparency in democracy and enables large-scale tampering during vote counting.

Read Also
'Yeh Waale Haath Se Mahi Sir Ke Haath Touch Hue Hain': MS Dhoni's Lookalike Says He Wants To...
article-image

The protest led to traffic jams in several parts of Lucknow, causing inconvenience to commuters. Activists, however, maintained that the disruption was part of a larger struggle to safeguard democracy.

What is SIR?

SIR is a digital tool used in the election process. Opposition has alleged it enables manipulation of vote counting, though election authorities have not confirmed such claims. The issue has become a focal point of politics in recent time

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Har Kutte Ka Din Aata Hai': Stray Dog Lovers & Activists Rejoice Over SC's Modified Order; Check...

'Har Kutte Ka Din Aata Hai': Stray Dog Lovers & Activists Rejoice Over SC's Modified Order; Check...

Ruckus Erupts At Rekha Gupta's 1st Event After Attack, Man Raises Slogans Against Delhi CM; Removed...

Ruckus Erupts At Rekha Gupta's 1st Event After Attack, Man Raises Slogans Against Delhi CM; Removed...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: PM Modi Launches Scathing Attack On RJD's 'Lantern Raj', Accuses...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: PM Modi Launches Scathing Attack On RJD's 'Lantern Raj', Accuses...

Lucknow: MLA Neeraj Bora Assures Fishermen Of Protection As Gomti River Fishing Auction Is Put On...

Lucknow: MLA Neeraj Bora Assures Fishermen Of Protection As Gomti River Fishing Auction Is Put On...

Prohibition Won't Stop Real-Money Gaming, Only Drive It Underground: Industry Voices Alarm Over...

Prohibition Won't Stop Real-Money Gaming, Only Drive It Underground: Industry Voices Alarm Over...