Rajasthan News: Ranthambore Issues SOP For Safari Safety After Tourists Stranded In Tiger Territory | X/@nishantjainias

Following last week’s incident where tourists were left stranded in the forest, a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been issued for drivers and guides to ensure the safety of visitors during safaris in Ranthambore Tiger Reserve.

The SOP, issued by Ranthambore’s Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Anoop K.R., mandates that tourists must never be left alone in the forest. In case of a safari vehicle breakdown, the guide or driver of another nearby safari vehicle must be informed so that the message can be conveyed to the nearest post or entry gate.

The directive further states that departmental action will be taken against any vehicle, guide, or driver who refuses to cooperate. Additionally, if such information reaches the entry gate, a waiting safari vehicle will be immediately dispatched to bring the tourists back safely.

If contact with other vehicles or staff is not possible, the guide or driver must personally reach the nearest post or naka to inform higher officials through wireless communication. In such cases, it will be ensured that tourists are returned safely via a government canter.

The SOP also specifies strict penalties for violations. The entry of any guide or driver who fails to follow the rules will be banned for at least one month, while the license of the concerned guide, driver, or vehicle owner may also face cancellation.

The directive comes in the wake of a frightening incident last week when around 25 tourists were stranded for nearly an hour and a half after their safari vehicle broke down in the territory of three tigers. Shockingly, the guide abandoned the group without making alternative arrangements, leaving the tourists to manage the situation on their own.