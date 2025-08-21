Rajasthan's Yadav Community Sends Legal Notice To Farhan Akhtar Over Film '120 Bahadur'

Farhan Akhtar | ANI

Jaipur: The Yadavs of Rajasthan have sent a legal notice to Bollywood actor-director Farhan Akhtar and production company Excel Entertainment for alleged downplay of Ahir soldiers in his upcoming film 120 Bahadur' based on the battle of Rejang La of the 1962 India-China war.

The notice sent by the Ahir Janjagrati Foundation claims that on November, 18, 1962, 120 soldiers of Charlie Company of the 13 Kumaon Regiment protected the country's border, fighting thousands of Chinese soldiers.

Of the 114 soldiers martyred, over 95 percent were from the Yadav community. The contribution of Yadav soldiers has been downplayed in the film and focuses only on the bravery of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, whereas this battle is the story of the collective bravery of the entire community and all the soldiers.

“This matter is not only about a film, but is related to the identity of the entire Yadav community and the sentiments of martyr families. The community will approach the court in case the martyrdom of soldiers will not be shown respectfully,” said the notice sent by the foundation, adding that the community respects artistic freedom but will not accept the tampering with history.