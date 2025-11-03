'No Factionalism Will Be Tolerated In Samajwadi Party,' Says Shivpal Yadav

Shivpal Yadav |

Badaun: Samajwadi Party (SP) national general secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav has made it clear that factionalism will not be tolerated at any level within the party. During his two-day visit to Badaun, Yadav announced the dissolution of all frontal units in the district, including youth, student, women, and Lohia committees, as part of efforts to strengthen organisational discipline and unity. Only the district president has been retained in position.

Speaking at a public event in Sahaswan, where he inaugurated a hotel and community hall at Dahgawan crossing, Shivpal said the decision to dissolve the frontal organisations had been taken two days prior to his arrival, following directions from the SP state headquarters. SP MP Aditya Yadav and Sahaswan MLA Brijesh Yadav were among the leaders present at the event, which saw enthusiastic participation from local party workers.

Targets BJP over Governance

Addressing party workers, Shivpal accused the BJP government of handing over development works to contractors and favouring companies from Gujarat. He said issues like inflation, unemployment, and corruption continue to plague the state. “The Samajwadi Party is the only party capable of giving relief to the people,” he said.

Aditya Yadav Stresses Unity

MP Aditya Yadav urged workers to abandon infighting and focus on collective strength. “This is not the time to fight elections in the air. If we stay united, the SP flag will fly high in every assembly constituency,” he said. Aditya added that the party must maintain the unity and public support it received during the Lok Sabha elections.

Mayawati Working in Sync with BJP: Shivpal

Talking to reporters, Shivpal launched a scathing attack on BSP chief Mayawati, saying she was “completely aligned with the BJP” and acted on the saffron party’s directions. “The Samajwadi Party stands with the victims and is uniting people, which has made the BJP nervous,” he said. He added that the recent elections had already shown this trend.

He also predicted a win for the RJD in the Bihar elections, saying Tejashwi Yadav would form the next government. Shivpal accused BJP workers of manipulating voter lists and urged the Election Commission to conduct polls without succumbing to pressure from the central government.

On Swami Prasad Maurya, Shivpal said, “He is a big leader and my friend, though sometimes we do not take his statements very seriously.”

Warm Welcome for SP Leaders

Earlier, Shivpal and Aditya Yadav received a grand welcome from SP workers on the Meerut Highway. Several senior leaders, including former ministers Omkar Singh Yadav and Salim Iqbal Sherwani, MLA Ramkhiladi Singh Yadav, and former MLA R.K. Sharma, were present at the events.

During his visit, local leaders also shared their grievances with Shivpal, recalling past election experiences. SP state secretary Rajneesh Gupta said the outcome of the municipal polls could have been different if he had received the party symbol and more support from senior leaders. Shivpal and Aditya Yadav listened patiently but refrained from interrupting the discussions.