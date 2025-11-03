Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Ridicules PM Modi At Bihar Rally, Says BJP Avoids Real Issues And Should Form ‘Ministry Of Insults’

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra | X @ANI

Sonbarsa: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tore into the Bharitya Janata Party during a public meeting in Sonbarsa, Bihar, ahead of the Assembly Polls 2025 on Monday. Adressing a rally she said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi conceals the actual issues and diverts the attention of the people, further suggesting the Prime Minister to create a "Ministry of Insults" to keep a record of all the times he has been disrespected by the Vadra family.

"They always speak of ancient history...and somehow find a way to distract the people by claiming that the opposition disrespects the general public..." she said.

"When he went to Karnataka, he said that the opposition disrespected the people of Karnataka... A similar thing happened in West Bengal... When he came to Bihar, he said that the entire opposition has disrespected the people of the state..." she added.

#WATCH | #BiharElection2025 | Sonbarsa, Bihar | Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says, "... The Prime Minister's time should be devoted to providing jobs, fostering development, and establishing large industries. Therefore, I suggest that he create a new ministry and call it the… pic.twitter.com/6l2FxCBoV8 — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2025

Priyanka Gandhi further mocked PM Modi as she suggested that he create a "Ministry of Insults" to keep a record of all the times he has been insulted, while pointing out that his time should be devoted to providing jobs, fostering development, and establishing large industries rather than pushing false attacks on the Congress party.

"I want to give some advice to PM Modi, because his time and the Home Minister's time is extremely valuable and should be invested in working... PM Modi's time should be invested in creating jobs and opportunities, bringing development, and enhancing the infrastructure of the country...So, I would like to advise him to form a new ministry and name it the Ministry of Insults...That ministry will make a list of all the people who disrespected or insulted him or the country..." she said

"And, I urge him to build a specific library to record all the time my family has disrespected him...he can fill it up with books..." she added.

Furthermore, the Congress leader spoke to the gathering, stating that the BJP avoids matters of importance and does not offer transparency.

"Their party members don't talk about you...they don't tell you if they will provide jobs... They don't talk about why the education system in Bihar, which used to foster IPS, IAS, and IFS officers for the country, has been shut... They don't tell you why the exam papers are getting leaked... And they don't tell you what they are doing to ensure it doesn't happen...they don't tell," she asserted.

Speaking on women's empowerment, she took a jibe and questioned the work done by the Bharitya Janata Party in the last 20 years.

"All my sisters are right here...You work at the farms, come back home, do the house chores, eat food when everyone else has eaten and sometimes don't eat at all... sleep on an empty stomach... take care of elders and children...You carry a truckload of responsibilities...who is noticing that? Did anyone give you anything? Now that the elections are near, Rs. 10,000 are being given...where were these Rs. 10,000 for 20 years? There are no job opportunities, no education system, the women are unsafe, and they do not have opportunities...so, what did they do in 20 years?" she asked.

