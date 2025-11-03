India Donates Over 16 Tonnes Of Medicines To Afghanistan |

Kabul: India donated over 16 tonnes of Anti-Vector Borne Disease Medicines to Afghanistan, a Taliban spokesperson said.

A Taliban spokesperson said on Sunday that this donation is part of India's continued commitment to supporting the health sector in Afghanistan.

In a series of posts on X, the Taliban said, "The government of India has extended a significant gesture of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan by gifting over 16 tonnes of anti-vector-borne disease medicines and diagnostic kits to the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH). This donation is part of India's continued commitment to supporting the health sector in Afghanistan and strengthening bilateral cooperation in public health and disease prevention. The medicines and diagnostic kits will directly support Afghanistan's National Malaria and Other Vector-Borne Diseases Prevention Programme."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"The supplies are aimed at enhancing the country's capacity to combat diseases such as malaria, dengue, and leishmaniasis, which continue to pose serious public health challenges across several regions of Afghanistan. The leadership of the Ministry of Public Health expressed deep appreciation to the Government of India for its timely and valuable assistance. The Ministry noted that these medicines and diagnostic kits represent a crucial step toward improving public health infrastructure and ensuring effective disease control, especially in vulnerable and high-risk communities," it added.

The Taliban spokesperson said that through this act, India proved to be a reliable partner in promoting humanitarian assistance in the region.

"This latest donation underscores India's longstanding partnership and developmental support to Afghanistan. By contributing essential medical supplies, India reaffirms its role as a reliable partner in promoting health, stability, and humanitarian cooperation in the region."

Read Also Donald Trump Calls Upcoming Supreme Court Case On Tariffs One Of The Most Important In US History,...

The assistance comes as a magnitude 6.3 earthquake killed at least 20 people as it struck northern Afghanistan near the city of Mazar-i-Sharif, Al Jazeera reported on Sunday.

The Taliban Ministry of Public Health reported the death toll on Monday, raising the estimate as search efforts began. A further 320 people are reported to have been injured.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)