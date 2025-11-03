 UK: Avanti West Coast Train Derails Between Penrith & Oxenholme In Northwest England, All Lines Blocked
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldUK: Avanti West Coast Train Derails Between Penrith & Oxenholme In Northwest England, All Lines Blocked

UK: Avanti West Coast Train Derails Between Penrith & Oxenholme In Northwest England, All Lines Blocked

A train operated by Avanti West Coast derailed between Penrith and Oxenholme in northwest England’s Lake District on Monday. Emergency services, including the North West Ambulance Service, responded to the scene. Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander confirmed there were no injuries. All lines on the London–Scotland route remain blocked, causing major travel disruption.

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 03:57 PM IST
article-image
UK: Avanti West Coast Train Derails Between Penrith & Oxenholme In Northwest England, All Lines Blocked | IANS (Representative Image)

London: A train has derailed in northwest England and emergency services are on the scene, but there are no reports of injuries, authorities said on Monday.

Railway operator Avanti West Coast said the train came off the rails between Penrith and Oxenholme stations in the mountainous Lake District region.

The North West Ambulance Service said its staff were at the site. Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said there are no reported injuries.

Read Also
'I Sit On My Bed All Day..Don't Talk Properly To 4-YO Son': Sole Survivor Of Air India Crash 'Can't...
article-image

"We will work swiftly to make sure that people can get off the train safely," she told LBC radio.

FPJ Shorts
UK: Avanti West Coast Train Derails Between Penrith & Oxenholme In Northwest England, All Lines Blocked
UK: Avanti West Coast Train Derails Between Penrith & Oxenholme In Northwest England, All Lines Blocked
Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Demands Clean Electoral Rolls Before Maharashtra Local Body Polls - VIDEO
Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Demands Clean Electoral Rolls Before Maharashtra Local Body Polls - VIDEO
Mumbai: Jain Monk Nileshchandra Vijay Begins Hunger Strike At Azad Maidan, Demands Reopening Of Dadar Kabutarkhana - Video
Mumbai: Jain Monk Nileshchandra Vijay Begins Hunger Strike At Azad Maidan, Demands Reopening Of Dadar Kabutarkhana - Video
HPSC ADO, ATO, TO, And AEE Answer Key 2025 Issued; Here's How To Access
HPSC ADO, ATO, TO, And AEE Answer Key 2025 Issued; Here's How To Access

Avanti West Coast said all lines on the route that snakes from London up England's west side to Scotland were blocked and there would be major travel disruption.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UK: Avanti West Coast Train Derails Between Penrith & Oxenholme In Northwest England, All Lines...

UK: Avanti West Coast Train Derails Between Penrith & Oxenholme In Northwest England, All Lines...

'I Sit On My Bed All Day..Don't Talk Properly To 4-YO Son': Sole Survivor Of Air India Crash 'Can't...

'I Sit On My Bed All Day..Don't Talk Properly To 4-YO Son': Sole Survivor Of Air India Crash 'Can't...

Donald Trump Calls Upcoming Supreme Court Case On Tariffs One Of The Most Important In US History,...

Donald Trump Calls Upcoming Supreme Court Case On Tariffs One Of The Most Important In US History,...

US President Donald Drops Bombshell, Claims Pakistan, China Among Nations Pursuing Nuclear Testing -...

US President Donald Drops Bombshell, Claims Pakistan, China Among Nations Pursuing Nuclear Testing -...

Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.5 Jolts Myanmar, Second Tremor In Three Days; Experts Warn Of High Seismic...

Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.5 Jolts Myanmar, Second Tremor In Three Days; Experts Warn Of High Seismic...