'I Sit On My Bed All Day..Don't Talk Properly To 4-YO Son': Sole Survivor Of Air India Crash 'Can't Believe Brother Is No More'

London: The sole survivor of the Ahmedabad Air India crash, Viswashkumar Ramesh, narrated his ordeal during an interview with a UK-based news channel. Ramesh revealed that after almost four months since the crash, he is still suffering physically and mentally.

Talking to Sky News, the Air India crash survivor stated that he could not believe that his younger brother died in the crash.

Vishwashkumar Ramesh's Interview With Sky News:

'He was everything for me. He is like my backbone.... Still, I cannot believe that he is no more (sic.)," Ramesh said.

Talking about injuries, Ramesh stated that he he still feels pain in his knee, shoulder and back

"But still, pain in my body. And is it hard to go upstairs, to move around," he added.

When the anchor asked about his family, the Air India crash survivor revealed that he has a four and a half-year-old son, but after the crash, he was not talking to his son properly.

During the interview, Ramesh also revealed that after the crash, he just sit on his bed all day.

Meanwhile, Radd Seiger, Vishwakumar's advisor and spokesperson, urged United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer to put pressure on Air India to get justice for the victims of the crash.

On June 12, Ramesh and Ajay had travelled from Diu to Ahmedabad to catch Air India Flight AI 171 back to London. The aircraft, a Boeing 787-8, crashed into a medical college complex shortly after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, killing 241 onboard of the 242 passengers aboard and 34 others on the ground.

Ramesh was seated in 11A, near the emergency exit. Days after the crash, in an interview with Doordarshan, the Indian-origin British citizen had said that the portion of the plane where he was seated fell on the ground floor of the hostel premises, and when he saw that the door was broken, he came out.

A video of Ramesh walking through the crash site was widely circulated online.

In the video, he was seen walking through the wreckage towards an ambulance. On June 17, he was discharged from Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.