Owners Block Social Media Profiles Of Le Constellation Bar In Switzerland Where Dozens Died In Fire

Police officers inspect the area where a fire broke out at the Le Constellation bar and lounge leaving people dead and injured, during New Year's celebration, in Crans-Montana, Swiss Alps, Switzerland, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. AP/PTI |

The owners of “Le Constellation,” a popular bar in Switzerland’s ski resort town of Crans-Montana, have blocked the establishment’s social media accounts shortly after a devastating fire broke out during New Year celebrations, triggering widespread discussion online over the move. At least 40 people were killed after fire ripped through a ski resort.

The fire, which erupted on New Year’s Eve, has put the spotlight on the bar, located in the heart of the Valais holiday destination. Le Constellation operated as a cafe during the day and transformed into a bar and lounge in the evening, serving both locals and tourists. Publicly available information suggests the venue could accommodate around 300 people, along with additional seating on its terrace.

The bar was known for its lively atmosphere, with DJs performing regularly and sporting events screened on multiple displays. Images and descriptions of the interior indicate extensive use of wooden elements, while the venue also offered a smoking and shisha area. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether these factors contributed to the rapid spread of the fire or identified the exact cause of the blaze.

According Inside Paradeplatz report, Le Constellation was operated by a French couple from Corsica, who took over the business in the mid-2010s and later expanded into other hospitality ventures in the region. Local media had recently described the establishment as “up-and-coming.”

Online reviews of the bar were mixed. While several patrons praised its location and ambiance, others raised concerns about organisation and pricing. On one review platform, the venue reportedly scored 6.5 out of 10 in the safety category, though the basis of this rating and its relevance to the ongoing probe remain unclear.

Swiss outlet 20 Minuten reported that the bar’s social media pages became inaccessible soon after the incident. The owners have blocked the bar's profiles on Instagram and Facebook. Authorities have not commented on this development so far.

The Valais cantonal police have launched an investigation into the incident, examining whether operational practices, infrastructure, or organizational shortcomings played a role. Officials said further details would be shared as the probe progresses.