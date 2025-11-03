7 Killed, 4 Missing As Avalanche Strikes Nepal's Yalung Ri Base Camp

A major avalanche occurred on Monday in northeastern Nepal, killing at least seven people and injuring four others. The incident took place on a mountain called Yalung Ri, which has an elevation of 5,630 meters.

According to reports, the avalanche engulfed the base camp of the peak. Several foreign mountaineers were present at the location at the time. Local authorities stated that four people are still missing, and search operations are ongoing.

According to a report by The Kathmandu Post, the deceased include three Americans, one Canadian, one Italian, and two Nepali citizens. The Yalung Ri peak is located in the Rolwaling Valley of Bagmati Province.