 US: Stolen Plane Crashes Into Building At Van Nuys Airport Near LA; Photo Surfaces
US: Stolen Plane Crashes Into Building At Van Nuys Airport Near LA; Photo Surfaces

US: Stolen Plane Crashes Into Building At Van Nuys Airport Near LA; Photo Surfaces

A suspect was detained after a single-engine plane was stolen and crashed into a hangar at Van Nuys Airport near Los Angeles early Thursday. Investigators believe the aircraft struck the building while taxiing. The suspect’s identity and possible links to a flight school remain unknown. Images of the nose-first crash have since gone viral on social media.

Aleesha Sam
Updated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 11:38 AM IST
article-image
The stolen plane crashes into building at Van Nuys Airport | X/@aviationbrk

A suspect has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of an aircraft after a single-engine plane was stolen and crashed into a building at Van Nuys Airport near Los Angeles in the early hours of Thursday. According to a report in The Daily Mail, the arrest was made following an investigation into the incident, which occurred around 4 a.m.

Plane Crashes While Taxiing

Investigators believe the aircraft struck the building while taxiing on the ground rather than during take-off or landing. The plane has since been removed from the damaged hangar and relocated inside a flight school facility at the airport for further examination.

Images of the crash, now widely shared on social media, show the aircraft embedded nose-first into the building, leaving a large hole in the side of the hangar.

According to report NBC4, one person has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of an aircraft

Officials are continuing to investigate how the suspect gained access to the aircraft and airport premises.

Crash Images Go Viral

According to a separate report by The New York Post, the suspect allegedly broke into Van Nuys Airport, stole a single-engine Cessna, and crashed it into a hangar shortly afterward.

US-India Business Council Optimistic On Bilateral Trade Deal Amid Ongoing Negotiations
article-image

About Van Nuys Airport

Van Nuys Airport (VNY) is a major public general aviation airport located in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley. It is considered one of the world’s busiest airports for private, corporate, and training flights and plays a key role in reducing congestion at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

Owned by Los Angeles World Airports, VNY features two parallel runways, hosts multiple flight schools, and supports emergency services including police, fire, and air ambulance operations. The airport is also a significant economic hub for Southern California, supporting extensive business and charter aviation activity.

