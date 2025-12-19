China Shocker: Gaming Addict Checks Out Of Hotel After 2 Years, Leaves Room Buried In Filth

The pile of garbage left inside the room | X/@GlobalNewsOnX

Hotel staff in China were left horrified after a guest checked out following an uninterrupted two-year stay, revealing a room buried under trash, waste, and extreme filth. According to media reports, the guest was allegedly a gaming addict who had barely stepped out of the room during his stay.

Disturbing Scenes Inside The Room

When housekeeping staff entered the room after the guest’s departure, they found mountains of garbage, including used toilet paper, food packaging, and general waste piled high. Almost every part of the room was covered in debris.

The bathroom was reportedly in a more shocking state, with a heap of toilet paper rising higher than the toilet itself, which was left severely unhygienic. A table and two gaming chairs were almost completely engulfed by the accumulated waste.

Hotel Caters To Esports Players

British media outlet The Sun initially shared a video of the incident. The report said the hotel specialises in long-term stays for esports players, offering private rooms equipped with high-end gaming PCs, fast internet connections, and dedicated gaming chairs.

Guest Rarely Seen By Staff

According a report in Dexerto a video game and entertainment news website, it mentioned that the hotel employees said the man was hardly ever seen during his stay. He was described as a “hardcore gamer” who appeared to have turned his stay into an extended gaming marathon.