Bill Gates, Noam Chomsky & Steve Bannon Appear In Newly Released Epstein Estate Photos As US Democrats Push Transparency |

Congressional Democrats on Thursday released dozens of previously unseen photographs from the estate of late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, with images featuring high-profile figures including Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, political philosopher and activist Noam Chomsky and former Trump aide Steve Bannon. The release comes just one day before the US Justice Department is legally mandated to make public unclassified records related to its investigation into Epstein.

This is big breaking 🚨



Bill Gates appears with girls in the new batch of photos from Epstein's estate!#EpsteinFiles #BillGates pic.twitter.com/GoN8kd842N — Sachin ( Modi Ka Parivar ) (@SM_8009) December 19, 2025

The photographs were disclosed by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee, who said the move was aimed at increasing public transparency around Epstein’s activities and the network of individuals associated with him. While the images include well-known personalities, lawmakers stressed that the release does not itself allege criminal wrongdoing by those pictured. Representatives for Gates, Chomsky and Bannon did not immediately issue formal statements regarding the matter.

Dozens of additional Epstein files photos have been leaked, including images of Bill Gates and people wearing quotations from the novel 'Lolita' on their bodies. pic.twitter.com/PUdolYrn9l — Slayer🗨️ (@COMRADEGOKU061) December 19, 2025

According to Reuters, a total of 68 photographs were made public on Thursday. According to committee Democrats, these images form part of a much larger cache of roughly 95,000 photographs that Epstein’s estate handed over to the House Oversight Committee. Lawmakers said the newly released images were selected to provide the public with a representative sample of the material under review.

This follows an earlier disclosure last week, when Democrats released 19 photographs from the same collection. Some of those images featured now-President Donald Trump, who dismissed their significance, calling them 'no big deal.' The latest batch, however, has drawn renewed attention due to the nature of some of the content described by committee members.

Disturbing Photos Found

Democrats said the newly released photographs include disturbing material. Among them are close-up images of sentences from the novel 'Lolita,' a book centred on a man’s obsession with a 12-year-old girl. According to lawmakers, the sentences appear to have been scribbled in black ink across a woman’s body, including her chest, neck, foot and back.

Other images include redacted identification cards belonging to women from several countries, including Russia, Morocco, Italy, the Czech Republic, South Africa, Ukraine and Lithuania. The collection also contains screenshots of a late-night text exchange allegedly discussing the sending of girls for someone identified only as “j,” with a price of USD 1,000 per individual mentioned in the messages.

Also Watch:

Committee Democrats said the photographs were released to provide insight into Epstein’s network and what they described as his extremely disturbing activities. They added that thousands of additional images remain under review, characterising the material as both graphic and mundane, with analysis still ongoing.

The White House, meanwhile, sought to downplay the significance of the disclosures. Spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said the release does not change the administration’s position, reiterating that President Trump has consistently called for transparency on the Epstein files and that his administration has acted to deliver it.