Donald Trump Signs Epstein Transparency Bill, Files To Be Released Soon; Check FULL List Of High-Profile Names Surfaced In Previous Documents

Washington: The push for transparency in the Jeffrey Epstein case has entered a new phase after US President Donald Trump signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act, hours after the House voted 427 to 1 in favour of releasing all unclassified records.
The law directs Attorney General Pam Bondi to now publish every unclassified document, communication and investigative file related to Epstein held by the Justice Department. The move comes after days of political scrutiny, including questions put to Trump during his White House meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Although, Trump has maintained he had no role in Epstein’s alleged crimes.
Here's a list of names included in the previously released documents:
Politicians and Royals
Donald Trump
Bill Clinton
Larry Summers
Robert F Kennedy Jr
Former Prince Andrew, Duke of York
Sarah Ferguson
Bill Richardson
Business and Tech Figures
Elon Musk
Peter Thiel
Tom Pritzker
Jean Luc Brunel
Frederic Fekkai
Alexandra Fekkai
Epstein Associates and Staff
Ghislaine Maxwell
Sarah Kellen
Adriana Mucinska
Nadia Marcinkova
Jo Jo Fontanella
Brent Tindall
Emmy Taylor
Legal and Finance
Alan Dershowitz
Glenn Dubin
Eva Andersson Dubin
Les Wexner
Abigail Wexner
Kathryn Ruemmler
Mark Epstein
Entertainment and Media
Michael Jackson
Mick Jagger
Courtney Love
Naomi Campbell
Chris Tucker
Marla Maples
Tiffany Trump
Journalists and Authors
Michael Wolff
Peggy Siegal
Noam Chomsky
Other Names
Dana Burns
Doug Band
Eric Gany
Sheridan Gibson Butte
Shelly Harrison
Victoria Hazell
Forest Sawyer
David Mullen
Joe Pagano
Kristy Rodgers
Patsy Rodgers
Cresencia Valdez
Maritza Vasquez
Sharon Reynolds
Courtney Wild
Mark Zeff
Kelly Spamm
Alexandra Dixon
Ricardo Legoretta
Alongside public pressure, the expected release comes after thousands of pages of estate materials disclosed last week that referenced Trump, Steve Bannon and Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. ABC News reported that certain files may still remain sealed if tied to ongoing investigations or protected by executive privilege. Being named in the records does not indicate wrongdoing, as per reports.