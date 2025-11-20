Donald Trump Signs Epstein Transparency Bill, Files To Be Released Soon; Check FULL List Of High-Profile Names Surfaced In Previous Documents | X

Washington: The push for transparency in the Jeffrey Epstein case has entered a new phase after US President Donald Trump signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act, hours after the House voted 427 to 1 in favour of releasing all unclassified records.

The law directs Attorney General Pam Bondi to now publish every unclassified document, communication and investigative file related to Epstein held by the Justice Department. The move comes after days of political scrutiny, including questions put to Trump during his White House meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Although, Trump has maintained he had no role in Epstein’s alleged crimes.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Here's a list of names included in the previously released documents:

Politicians and Royals

Donald Trump

Bill Clinton

Larry Summers

Robert F Kennedy Jr

Former Prince Andrew, Duke of York

Sarah Ferguson

Bill Richardson

Business and Tech Figures

Elon Musk

Peter Thiel

Tom Pritzker

Jean Luc Brunel

Frederic Fekkai

Alexandra Fekkai

Epstein Associates and Staff

Ghislaine Maxwell

Sarah Kellen

Adriana Mucinska

Nadia Marcinkova

Jo Jo Fontanella

Brent Tindall

Emmy Taylor

Legal and Finance

Alan Dershowitz

Glenn Dubin

Eva Andersson Dubin

Les Wexner

Abigail Wexner

Kathryn Ruemmler

Mark Epstein

Entertainment and Media

Michael Jackson

Mick Jagger

Courtney Love

Naomi Campbell

Chris Tucker

Marla Maples

Tiffany Trump

Journalists and Authors

Michael Wolff

Peggy Siegal

Noam Chomsky

Other Names

Dana Burns

Doug Band

Eric Gany

Sheridan Gibson Butte

Shelly Harrison

Victoria Hazell

Forest Sawyer

David Mullen

Joe Pagano

Kristy Rodgers

Patsy Rodgers

Cresencia Valdez

Maritza Vasquez

Sharon Reynolds

Courtney Wild

Mark Zeff

Kelly Spamm

Alexandra Dixon

Ricardo Legoretta

Alongside public pressure, the expected release comes after thousands of pages of estate materials disclosed last week that referenced Trump, Steve Bannon and Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. ABC News reported that certain files may still remain sealed if tied to ongoing investigations or protected by executive privilege. Being named in the records does not indicate wrongdoing, as per reports.