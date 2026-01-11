'India Is Scared of Me': Pahalgam Attack Accused Boasts Of Pakistan Army Ties - VIDEO

Saifullah Kasuri | X/@RShivshankar

A senior Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leader has openly admitted to close links with the Pakistan Army, claiming he regularly receives invitations from the military to attend official events and to lead funeral prayers for fallen soldiers.

Saifullah Kasuri, deputy chief of the Hafiz Saeed-led outfit and accused mastermind of the Pahalgam terror attack, made these remarks while speaking to schoolchildren at an event in Pakistan. In the same address, he asserted that India fears him and issued provocative threats against New Delhi.

In an undated video that has recently emerged, Kasuri is heard saying that the Pakistan Army formally invites him to participate in its functions and religious ceremonies. His statements directly contradict Pakistan’s repeated claims before the international community that it is taking firm action against terrorist groups operating on its soil. Instead, his comments highlight apparent cooperation between the military and banned organisations.

Kasuri has also acknowledged that India’s Operation Sindoor damaged terror infrastructure in Pakistan but claimed India “made a mistake” by targeting the camps. He reiterated LeT’s commitment to its Kashmir agenda, saying the group would never abandon its mission.

At an earlier rally in Punjab’s Kasur district, he boasted that being named the mastermind of the Pahalgam attack had made him globally known.

India carried out Operation Sindoor on May 7 against terror facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.