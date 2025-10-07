'I Request Asim Munir...': LeT's Deputy Chief Saifullah Kasuri Issues Threat To PM Narendra Modi - VIDEO

Saifullah Kasuri | X/@RShivshankar

Lashkar-e-Taiba’s (LeT) deputy chief, Saifullah Kasuri, has issued an open threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a video in which he can be heard addressing a crowd. He accused India of engaging in “water terrorism”.

Kasuri claims to be acting “in the name of flood relief work”, while openly vowing to avenge the recent floods that devastated parts of Pakistan.

Kasuri is considered to be LeT chief Hafiz Saeed’s second-in-command, alleged that India deliberately caused flooding in Pakistan through the “uncontrolled release of water”.

In the video, he can be heard praising Pakistan’s Army Chief, General Asim Munir, referring to him as “Field Marshal” and urging him to “teach a lesson to PM Modi like we did on 10 May 2025”.

Reportedly, Kasuri’s message is more than mere propaganda. It is being viewed as part of a coordinated, ISI-backed narrative warfare campaign, aimed at inflaming public sentiment within Pakistan while laying the groundwork for cross-border infiltration and the activation of sleeper cells.

According to a News18 article, Lashkar-e-Taiba cells based in Lahore and Bahawalpur have been tasked with reviving militant activity along the Jammu and Punjab sectors, potentially signalling the planning of another major attack similar to the one in Pahalgam.

Earlier last month, Kasuri issued a threat to PM Modi and India. Speaking at a public gathering in Bahawalpur, he said, “We are in difficult times, but our spirits are high. We are soft like silk for our people, but beyond description for our enemies.”

Addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi directly, he said, “Narendra Modi, open your ears and listen carefully and also inform your cruel society, the time is near when their rivers will be ours, their dams will be ours, the entire Jammu & Kashmir will be ours, and many other things will be ours.”