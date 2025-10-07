 'I Request Asim Munir...': LeT's Deputy Chief Saifullah Kasuri Issues Threat To PM Narendra Modi - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorld'I Request Asim Munir...': LeT's Deputy Chief Saifullah Kasuri Issues Threat To PM Narendra Modi - VIDEO

'I Request Asim Munir...': LeT's Deputy Chief Saifullah Kasuri Issues Threat To PM Narendra Modi - VIDEO

Kasuri is considered to be LeT chief Hafiz Saeed’s second-in-command, alleged that India deliberately caused flooding in Pakistan through the “uncontrolled release of water”.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 04:21 PM IST
article-image
Saifullah Kasuri | X/@RShivshankar

Lashkar-e-Taiba’s (LeT) deputy chief, Saifullah Kasuri, has issued an open threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a video in which he can be heard addressing a crowd. He accused India of engaging in “water terrorism”.

Kasuri claims to be acting “in the name of flood relief work”, while openly vowing to avenge the recent floods that devastated parts of Pakistan.

Kasuri is considered to be LeT chief Hafiz Saeed’s second-in-command, alleged that India deliberately caused flooding in Pakistan through the “uncontrolled release of water”.

In the video, he can be heard praising Pakistan’s Army Chief, General Asim Munir, referring to him as “Field Marshal” and urging him to “teach a lesson to PM Modi like we did on 10 May 2025”.

FPJ Shorts
Kerala Lottery Result: Oct 07, 2025 - Sthree Sakthi SS-488 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹75,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: Oct 07, 2025 - Sthree Sakthi SS-488 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹75,00,000 Jackpot!
Deadly Clash Caught On Camera: Pet Dogs Attack Cobra In Mirzapur, Canine Dies After Killing Snake
Deadly Clash Caught On Camera: Pet Dogs Attack Cobra In Mirzapur, Canine Dies After Killing Snake
Darjeeling Schools Closed Till October 10 As Torrential Rains, Landslides Disrupt Life
Darjeeling Schools Closed Till October 10 As Torrential Rains, Landslides Disrupt Life
Video: Prithvi Shaw Involved In Heated Altercation With Mumbai Players During Ranji Trophy Warm-Up After Being Dismissed For 186
Video: Prithvi Shaw Involved In Heated Altercation With Mumbai Players During Ranji Trophy Warm-Up After Being Dismissed For 186

Reportedly, Kasuri’s message is more than mere propaganda. It is being viewed as part of a coordinated, ISI-backed narrative warfare campaign, aimed at inflaming public sentiment within Pakistan while laying the groundwork for cross-border infiltration and the activation of sleeper cells.

According to a News18 article, Lashkar-e-Taiba cells based in Lahore and Bahawalpur have been tasked with reviving militant activity along the Jammu and Punjab sectors, potentially signalling the planning of another major attack similar to the one in Pahalgam.

Earlier last month, Kasuri issued a threat to PM Modi and India. Speaking at a public gathering in Bahawalpur, he said, “We are in difficult times, but our spirits are high. We are soft like silk for our people, but beyond description for our enemies.”

Read Also
'You Will Face Consequences Of Your Actions': Lashkar-E-Taiba Deputy Chief Saifullah Kasuri...
article-image

Addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi directly, he said, “Narendra Modi, open your ears and listen carefully and also inform your cruel society, the time is near when their rivers will be ours, their dams will be ours, the entire Jammu & Kashmir will be ours, and many other things will be ours.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Request Asim Munir...': LeT's Deputy Chief Saifullah Kasuri Issues Threat To PM Narendra Modi -...

'I Request Asim Munir...': LeT's Deputy Chief Saifullah Kasuri Issues Threat To PM Narendra Modi -...

John Clarke, Michel H Devoret & John M Martinis Bag Nobel Prize For Physics For Breakthroughs In...

John Clarke, Michel H Devoret & John M Martinis Bag Nobel Prize For Physics For Breakthroughs In...

'We're Witnessing A Live-Streamed Genocide': Greta Thunberg In First Speech After Release From...

'We're Witnessing A Live-Streamed Genocide': Greta Thunberg In First Speech After Release From...

US: 23-Year-Old Man Arrested For Killing 28-Yr-Old Indian Student At Texas Gas Station

US: 23-Year-Old Man Arrested For Killing 28-Yr-Old Indian Student At Texas Gas Station

Jaffar Express Attacked Again Near Pakistan's Sindh-Balochistan Border; Several Injured In Powerful...

Jaffar Express Attacked Again Near Pakistan's Sindh-Balochistan Border; Several Injured In Powerful...