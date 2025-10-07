 John Clarke, Michel H Devoret & John M Martinis Bag Nobel Prize For Physics For Breakthroughs In Quantum Tunneling & Energy Quantisation
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldJohn Clarke, Michel H Devoret & John M Martinis Bag Nobel Prize For Physics For Breakthroughs In Quantum Tunneling & Energy Quantisation

John Clarke, Michel H Devoret & John M Martinis Bag Nobel Prize For Physics For Breakthroughs In Quantum Tunneling & Energy Quantisation

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, announcing the award, stated that the laureates conducted a series of experiments demonstrating that the peculiar characteristics of the quantum realm can be manifested in a system large enough to hold in one's hand.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 04:06 PM IST
article-image

The 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics has been conferred upon John Clarke, Michel H Devoret, and John M Martinis "for the discovery of macroscopic quantum mechanical tunnelling and energy quantisation in an electric circuit."

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, announcing the award, stated that the laureates conducted a series of experiments demonstrating that the peculiar characteristics of the quantum realm can be manifested in a system large enough to hold in one's hand.

"Their superconducting electrical system was capable of tunnelling from one state to another, as though it were passing directly through a barrier. They also established that the system absorbed and released energy in specific increments, precisely as quantum mechanics predicts," the announcement stated.

Read Also
Meet Winners Of Nobel Medicine Prize 2025; Know How Their Invention Will Benefit Mankind
article-image

The previous year's Nobel Prize in Physics went to John Hopfield and Geoffrey Hinton, who were honoured for employing physics-based tools to create methods that underpin contemporary advanced machine learning.

FPJ Shorts
'You Can’t Control Box Office Results': Dwayne Johnson Reacts To The Smashing Machine Becoming A Flop
'You Can’t Control Box Office Results': Dwayne Johnson Reacts To The Smashing Machine Becoming A Flop
Mumbai Metro 3 Operations To Commence From October 9; Know Timings Of First & Last Train Scheduled On Aqua Line
Mumbai Metro 3 Operations To Commence From October 9; Know Timings Of First & Last Train Scheduled On Aqua Line
Centre Approves ₹24,634 Crore Multi-Tracking Railway Projects Across 4 States
Centre Approves ₹24,634 Crore Multi-Tracking Railway Projects Across 4 States
TSLPRB TSRTC Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Starts Tomorrow; Check Eligibility Criteria Here
TSLPRB TSRTC Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Starts Tomorrow; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

Hopfield developed an associative memory capable of storing and reconstructing images and other data patterns, while Hinton created a technique that can autonomously identify properties within data, enabling it to recognise particular elements in images.

Earlier on Monday, researchers Mary Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell, and Shimon Sakaguchi received the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2025. They were honoured for their groundbreaking work on peripheral immune tolerance: a mechanism enabling the immune system to combat harmful microorganisms while avoiding attacks on the body's own cells.

Nobel Prizes are also presented for exceptional contributions in chemistry, literature, and peace, accompanied by a monetary award of 11 million Swedish crowns ($1.2 million). The honour confers immediate international recognition upon recipients, a level of acclaim that remains beyond reach for the overwhelming majority of scientists.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

2 Years Of Genocide: How Israel Pushed Gaza Into Famine

2 Years Of Genocide: How Israel Pushed Gaza Into Famine

'I Request Asim Munir...': LeT's Deputy Chief Saifullah Kasuri Issues Threat To PM Narendra Modi -...

'I Request Asim Munir...': LeT's Deputy Chief Saifullah Kasuri Issues Threat To PM Narendra Modi -...

John Clarke, Michel H Devoret & John M Martinis Bag Nobel Prize For Physics For Breakthroughs In...

John Clarke, Michel H Devoret & John M Martinis Bag Nobel Prize For Physics For Breakthroughs In...

'We're Witnessing A Live-Streamed Genocide': Greta Thunberg In First Speech After Release From...

'We're Witnessing A Live-Streamed Genocide': Greta Thunberg In First Speech After Release From...

US: 23-Year-Old Man Arrested For Killing 28-Yr-Old Indian Student At Texas Gas Station

US: 23-Year-Old Man Arrested For Killing 28-Yr-Old Indian Student At Texas Gas Station