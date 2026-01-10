Swiss Ski Resort Fire: Co-Owner Jessica Moretti Gives Tearful Apology To Victims Of La Constellation Inferno After Husband's Arrest; Video

Swiss Ski Resort Fire: Co-Owner Jessica Moretti Gives Tearful Apology To Victims Of La Constellation Inferno After Husband's Arrest (Screengrab) | X

Bern: Jessica Moretti, a co-owner of the ski resort bar in Switzerland, where a New Year’s Day fire killed at least 40 people, on Friday apologised for the incident. While talking to reporters, she started crying and said that her thoughts were with the victims of the inferno. A video of Jessica's tearful apology surfaced online.

On Friday, Jessica's husband and co-owner of the La Constellation restaurant, Jacques Moretti, was arrested after questioning by prosecutors. Meanwhile, Jessica was not arrested but will reportedly remain under judicial supervision.

Jessica Moretti's Tearful Apology:

The Morettis were interviewed by prosecutors in Switzerland's southwestern Wallis canton regarding the fire at Le Constellation bar in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana, reported CBS News.

The couple reportedly face multiple charges, including charges of manslaughter by negligence, arson by negligence and bodily harm by negligence. They were questioned by the public prosecutor's office in Sion.

A day of national mourning was observed in Switzerland in remembrance of the victims of the Swiss ski resort inferno. Church bells rang nationwide for five minutes, public transport services were briefly halted, and Zurich airport paused operations. At a local memorial in Crans-Montana, firefighters were honoured with a standing ovation. Notably, most of the victims were teens.

The fire at the Le Constellation bar in the ski resort town of Crans-Montana left 40 people dead and 116 injured. It also emerged this week that the bar had not undergone mandatory safety inspections for the past five years. Prosecutors believe the fire broke out when New Year’s revellers raised champagne bottles fitted with sparklers, which ignited soundproofing foam on the ceiling of the basement bar.