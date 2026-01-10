 Minneapolis Shooting: New Video, Captured By ICE Agent, Shows Moments Of Heated Exchnage With Renee Good That Led To Firing
A new video shows the moments before an ICE agent fatally shot Renee Nicole Macklin Good in Minneapolis as she tried to drive away during an enforcement operation. The clip, shared by the White House and Vice President JD Vance, shows a heated exchange before gunfire. Vance said the agent acted in self-defence amid traffic chaos.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 11:19 AM IST
Minneapolis Shooting: New Video Captured By ICE Agent Shows Moments Of Heated Exchnage With Renee Good That Led To Firing (Screengrab) | X/Alpha News

Minneapolis: A new video in the Minneapolis shooting surfaced, showing a different angle of the encounter. The fresh clip shows the exact moments which led to the incident. The video was shot by the federal agent who first shot at a woman named Renee Nicole Macklin Good as she attempted to drive away from him.

The 47-second clip was also reshared by the White House on X. Good was shot dead by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in Minneapolis. In the viral clip, a heated exchange between the ICE officer and the 37-year-old woman moments before fire was opened by him. The video was first accessed by Alpha News.

United States Vice President JD Vance also shared the video on his X account. Defending the ICE agent, Vance said that he opened fire in his self-defence. "Watch this, as hard as it is. Many of you have been told this law enforcement officer wasn't hit by a car, wasn't being harassed, and murdered an innocent woman. The reality is that his life was endangered and he fired in self-defence," the US Vice President said.

In the new video, Good could be seen sitting on the driver's seat of her maroon-coloured Honda SUV. Through the open window of the SUV, Good could be heard telling the ICE agent, “It’s fine, dude. I’m not mad at you." Meanwhile, another person in the car, identified as Good's wife, stepped out of the vehicle and started filming the ICE agents.

Minneapolis Shooting: New Video, Captured By ICE Agent, Shows Moments Of Heated Exchnage With Renee Good That Led To Firing
“You want to come at us?" Good's wife challenged the ICE officers. Meanwhile, a man, possibly the ICE agent, could be heard ordering Good to come out of the car. However, suddenly, the SUV started moving, while the camera jerked away. Soon, multiple shots could be heard.

The shooting occurred near 34th Street and Portland Avenue, where several ICE vehicles were parked during a large enforcement operation. According to reports from Axios, traffic in the area became congested as drivers attempted to navigate around the federal vehicles. During the confusion, a confrontation broke out involving Good’s SUV.

Immediately after the incident, a video surfaced online showing ICE agents approaching Good’s vehicle, which was blocking the street. As the SUV began to move away, an ICE agent positioned near the front of the vehicle fired three shots through the driver’s side window. Good was struck multiple times, reportedly three shots to the face, and later died from her injuries.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a man and a woman were hospitalised after they were shot by a Border Patrol agent in Portland.

