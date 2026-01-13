 'We’re Screwed!': US President Donald Trump Warns Supreme Court Ruling Could Make Tariff Refunds Impossible
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorld'We’re Screwed!': US President Donald Trump Warns Supreme Court Ruling Could Make Tariff Refunds Impossible

'We’re Screwed!': US President Donald Trump Warns Supreme Court Ruling Could Make Tariff Refunds Impossible

Donald Trump warned on social media that if the Supreme Court limits his ability to impose tariffs, repaying them could be “a complete mess” and almost impossible for the US. He added that the potential refunds would be so large and complex that figuring out who, when, and where to pay could take years.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 06:24 PM IST
article-image
US President Donald Trump | File Pic

Washington: President Donald Trump has warned that it would "be a complete mess, and almost impossible for our Country to pay" back the money the US has collected from his sweeping tariffs if the Supreme Court rules he doesn't have the unilateral ability to impose many of them.

In a social media post on Monday, he said that if the court strikes down his tariffs: 'WE'RE SCREWED!' Trump has increasingly posted warnings on social media about the court's looming decision, including similar posts many days last week about how complicated it would be for the government to issue refunds.

"It may not be possible," Trump said in his post about repaying the tariffs.

Read Also
'Effective Immediately': US President Donald Trump Announces Additional 25% Tariff On Iran Trade
article-image

Also Watch:

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Surgeon Performs Rare Bilateral Partial Knee Replacement On 128.85-Kg Patient At Saifee Hospital, Enters India Book Of Records
Mumbai Surgeon Performs Rare Bilateral Partial Knee Replacement On 128.85-Kg Patient At Saifee Hospital, Enters India Book Of Records
'Visuals Do Not Reflect Values, Intent, Or Ethos': Ryan International School Clarifies After Bangladeshi Flag Video Sparks Protest In Nallasopara
'Visuals Do Not Reflect Values, Intent, Or Ethos': Ryan International School Clarifies After Bangladeshi Flag Video Sparks Protest In Nallasopara
Congress Birthday Campaign Rekindles Talk Of Priyanka Gandhi’s Bigger UP Role Ahead Of 2027
Congress Birthday Campaign Rekindles Talk Of Priyanka Gandhi’s Bigger UP Role Ahead Of 2027
Vasai–Virar Civic Elections 2026: ‘Some Politicians Are Dividing People’, Says Bihar MLA Maithili Thakur At Campaign Rally | VIDEO
Vasai–Virar Civic Elections 2026: ‘Some Politicians Are Dividing People’, Says Bihar MLA Maithili Thakur At Campaign Rally | VIDEO

But, "if it were, it would be Dollars that would be so large that it would take many years to figure out what number we are talking about and even, who, when, and where, to pay."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'We’re Screwed!': US President Donald Trump Warns Supreme Court Ruling Could Make Tariff Refunds...
'We’re Screwed!': US President Donald Trump Warns Supreme Court Ruling Could Make Tariff Refunds...
Iran Blames ‘Terrorists’ For 2,000 Protest Deaths, Opposition Claims 'Over 12,000 Killed'
Iran Blames ‘Terrorists’ For 2,000 Protest Deaths, Opposition Claims 'Over 12,000 Killed'
Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility For Shooting Outside Indian-Origin Businessman’s House...
Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility For Shooting Outside Indian-Origin Businessman’s House...
Golden Globes 2026: What's The Anti-Ice Pin That Mark Ruffalo, Ariana Grande, Among Others Wore To...
Golden Globes 2026: What's The Anti-Ice Pin That Mark Ruffalo, Ariana Grande, Among Others Wore To...
China Rejects India's Claim Over Shaksgam Valley In Jammu & Kashmir, Defends CPEC Infrastructure
China Rejects India's Claim Over Shaksgam Valley In Jammu & Kashmir, Defends CPEC Infrastructure