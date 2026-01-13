'We’re Screwed!': US President Donald Trump Warns Supreme Court Ruling Could Make Tariff Refunds Impossible

US President Donald Trump | File Pic

Washington: President Donald Trump has warned that it would "be a complete mess, and almost impossible for our Country to pay" back the money the US has collected from his sweeping tariffs if the Supreme Court rules he doesn't have the unilateral ability to impose many of them.

In a social media post on Monday, he said that if the court strikes down his tariffs: 'WE'RE SCREWED!' Trump has increasingly posted warnings on social media about the court's looming decision, including similar posts many days last week about how complicated it would be for the government to issue refunds.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"It may not be possible," Trump said in his post about repaying the tariffs.

Also Watch:

But, "if it were, it would be Dollars that would be so large that it would take many years to figure out what number we are talking about and even, who, when, and where, to pay."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)